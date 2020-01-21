Hero Dog Seeks Koalas Who Survived Australian Fires

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 11:49 PST / Updated: Jan 21, 2020 / 12:50 PST

The hero dog Smudge is looking for Australia’s surviving wildlife amid recent fires.

Smudge is a rescue dog trained to follow the smell of koalas, one of the many “good boys” who are deployed in the Blue Mountains region of the country to sniff out koalas that may have survived the fires.

“One of the challenges we face in the Blue Mountains region is that these are really difficult habitats for koalas to study. The trees are really big and the canopy can be very dense, and you can’t see them when you look at them, ”said Kellie Leigh, researcher at the San Diego Zoo. Leigh is responsible for the deployment of the koala dogs.

Leigh said detection dogs have proven to be the most effective method of finding animals. If they find koala feces, intense research is carried out in the area to locate the koala.

“If we … use people looking for scats, it will take about three people an hour,” she said. “A dog will double that area in five minutes and find more scats, so they’re incredibly useful here.”