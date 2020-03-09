Hero doggy locates missing Tampa Bay Chihuahua

Monday Morning Forecast
Video clip
Publix implements restrict on cleansing item purchases because of to coronavirus problems
Video
U.S. Condition Dept. warns citizens with ‘underlying health conditions’ from cruise ship journey amid coronavirus outbreak
Online video
Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to go over coronavirus
Movie
No bond for those people arrested in Polk County double murder scenario
Movie
Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation
Movie
2nd circumstance of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officers say
Movie
Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody immediately after slaying of married pair in Polk County
Online video
Saffie Joseph Jr. on the Tampa Bay Derby
Video clip
Saffie Joseph Jr. on his earliest childhood memory
Video