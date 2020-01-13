Hero Fiennes Tiffin reveals her relationship with social media: “I’m much more comfortable with that now” | Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Hero Fiennes Tiffin had the chance to open up on a few points during his recent appearance at the Salvatore Ferragamo fashion show this weekend in Milan.

Speaking to WWD, the 22-year-old actor from After talked about his upcoming plans and his relationship with social media.

hero admits that social media is “crazy”.

“It’s funny, when it first happened, it was pretty overwhelming and I didn’t want to feed it too much, but now I’m much more comfortable with that, I launched some articles yesterday. I am very active, sometimes I may not want to post for a while and sometimes I will, ”he continues. “I feel like you have to put yourself first and if you’re in the mood for publishing and if you’re not, you don’t. But I appreciate all the fans who are there when I do it because they support me so much. ”

He also left some clues about his next projects, saying he “plans and sorts the next step”.

hero adds: “There are a lot of things in the pipeline that I am passionate about, but I can’t say which or when.”

When it does, you can be sure to get details on JJJ!

