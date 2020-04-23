Heroes with no a alternative and the terms and conditions of a zero tolerance policy

Rachita Taneja | Forbes India

Text Size:

A-

A+

The picked cartoons appeared 1st in other publications, possibly in print or on the net, or on social media, and are credited properly.

In today’s featured cartoon, Rachita Taneja puts an stop to the romanticisation of necessary personnel.

Mika Aziz | Twitter

Mika Aziz wonders if the proposed federal government modification to penalise anybody who is violent toward health and fitness treatment personnel comes with terms and circumstances.

Irshad Kaptan | Fb

Irshad Kaptaan usually takes a jibe at the failed immediate tests kits even though also highlighting the plight of the weak in the course of the lockdown.

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

Sajith Kumar usually takes a swipe at prime time information for continuing to unfold hateful and toxic messages evening right after evening.

Sandeep Adhwaryu | The Moments of India

Sandeep Adhwaryu illustrates how Indian Tv written content is sowing seeds of hatred.

E P Unny | The Indian Express

Although we’re acquiring done with archaic rules, after the Epidemic Health conditions Act 1897 was amended, E.P. Unny wonders when the sedition law will go.

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the most effective experiences & opinion on politics, governance and a lot more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Display Full Posting