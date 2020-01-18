Heroic of White Island: young guide Tipene Maangi helped others without a gas mask

The young guide who lost his life in the Whakaari / White Island tragedy selflessly helped tourists to safety despite his injury and the lack of a gas mask.

Tipene Maangi, a 24-year-old guide for White Island Tours, died with 19 others in the tragedy of December 9.

An aerial view of Whakaari / White Island Aerial view after the December 9 volcanic eruption. Photo / George Novak

Tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman was joined by his colleague Tipene Maangi to help other seriously injured people in Whakaari / White Island. Photo / provided

Floral tributes placed on the waterfront of Whakatāne after the tragedy of the volcanic island. Photo / Alan Gibson

Focus: the mayor of Whakatane, Judy Turner, talks to the New Zealand Herald about the effects on her city a month after the fatal eruption of White Island. Video / Alan Gibson

Winona Langford’s body is among the two to be recovered after the Whakaari / White Island tragedy. Photo / provided

New Zealand defense forces and police personnel successfully recovered six bodies from Whakaari / White Island during a dramatic mission several days after the tragedy. Photo / NZDF

Tipene Maangi pictured with friend Shaniah Semmens at their school ball in 2011. Photo / Provided

.

