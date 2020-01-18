Heroic of White Island: young guide Tipene Maangi helped others without a gas mask

The young guide who lost his life in the Whakaari / White Island tragedy selflessly helped tourists to safety despite his injury and the lack of a gas mask.

Tipene Maangi, a 24-year-old guide for White Island Tours, died with 19 others in the tragedy of December 9.

It has since been revealed that the death toll could have been higher without the courageous actions of Maangi – who was a chronic asthmatic – and his co-worker Hayden Marshall-Inman, who also died in the tragedy.

READ MORE:

• White Island: body found in water, then lost following a fatal eruption

• White Island eruption: Melbourne father injured in tragedy dies in hospital

• White Island disaster: watching over mom’s bedside for her surviving daughter, Stephanie Browitt

• White Island eruption: dead, missing and injured

Their heroes notably helped Jesse Langford, a 19-year-old Australian tourist who was seriously injured, in the moments after the eruption. The teen’s mother, father and sister all died when White Island exploded beneath them.

In her first full interview since the disaster, the grandmother of young tour guide Ngaroahiahi Patuwai Maangi revealed that she had been informed to Tipene – whom she lovingly describes as her “nanny boy” – had helped others despite not wearing a gas mask to protect yourself from toxic gases.

An aerial view of Whakaari / White Island Aerial view after the December 9 volcanic eruption. Photo / George Novak

“What I heard was when they last saw Tipene, he was the only one without a mask and he was holding his asthma pump,” said Maangi.

“It was difficult [to hear]. He was a bad asthmatic and I don’t even know why he should have done this job.”

It was not known if Tipene had lost his gas mask or given it to someone else.

During a Celebration of Life service held in memory of Marshall-Inman on December 20, a helicopter pilot who helped transport survivors off White Island explained how Hayden and Maangi provided tourists with first aid. and made sure they were using gas masks.

Marshall-Inman’s brother told The Herald last week that he was told that the couple’s actions had helped save others.

“I think one of the reasons Jesse is still alive is that Hayden and Tipene are looking after him on the island, making sure he is safe,” said Inman.

“Tipene and Hayden put all passengers first that day. What more could you ask for.”

Tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman was joined by his colleague Tipene Maangi to help other seriously injured people in Whakaari / White Island. Photo / provided

Patuwai Maangi said she was not surprised by the actions of her beloved grandson after the eruption.

Nor was she surprised by Hayden’s heroism, having learned a lot about the 40-year-old co-worker from her relatives, with whom she said she had now “bonded”.

A photo of Hayden sits next to one of Tipene’s at her home on Cape Runaway on the East Coast.

“They had to [help],” she said.

“Hayden being much older than Tipene, he was always like this … he always put others before him.”

The Marshall-Inman body has yet to be located. Maangi was recovered from White Island during a spectacular recovery operation by New Zealand Defense Forces personnel several days after the murderous eruption.

Floral tributes placed on the waterfront of Whakatāne after the tragedy of the volcanic island. Photo / Alan Gibson

Maangi was then greeted by relatives at Kauaetangohia Marae, Cape Runaway.

More than a month after the tragedy, Patuwai Maangi said that the loss of her grandson was both cruel and difficult to understand.

“How are you? That’s it,” she said.

“Tipene was my heart. He was my” nanny boy “… he was my nanny’s son from start to finish.

“It is quite difficult to put it to the best [of your ability], to push him to acquire these leadership skills, to push him into high school, college and Wananga, and then to get there.”

Focus: the mayor of Whakatane, Judy Turner, talks to the New Zealand Herald about the effects on her city a month after the fatal eruption of White Island. Video / Alan Gibson

Maangi had been working for White Island Tours for only two months before the tragedy.

While he enjoyed meeting and chatting with tourists, his grandmother said that he had accepted the job “to pay the rent” and that he was looking to investigate a teaching career in 2020.

“I said to him: ‘Take a real job, Tipene’. He has always been interested in teaching, kura, schools. He told me that he would examine this question this year. Well … it didn’t happen. “

Patuwai Maangi said the family was relieved that Tipene’s body had been found.

And they hope that the bodies of Marshall-Inman and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford will be discovered.

Winona Langford’s body is among the two to be recovered after the Whakaari / White Island tragedy. Photo / provided

Patuwai Maangi said that her family was not allowed to touch Tipene’s body, but that they had “had a chance to touch the bag in which he was in the morgue”.

She praised the police for their relations with her whānau after the tragedy.

A police liaison officer was “adopted as our uncle”, while six officers “stayed with us all the time” while waiting in Auckland for Maangi’s body to be handed over to them.

“The family was doing puzzles with the police and singing with them. We taught them a song, and they taught us a song. They were just wonderful.”

New Zealand defense forces and police personnel successfully recovered six bodies from Whakaari / White Island during a dramatic mission several days after the tragedy. Photo / NZDF

Tipene was raised much of his life by his grandmother.

At her home, she compiled a file of all her school reports and certificates. A solid student, he also followed the Spirit of Adventure youth development program, which she said showcased her leadership skills.

She also has a cherished selection of some of her clothes that were recovered from her apartment in Whakatāne after her tragic death.

Tipene Maangi pictured with friend Shaniah Semmens at their school ball in 2011. Photo / Provided

“He was a [charming young man], he still is and always will be,” said Tipene’s grandmother.

“He was very curious about a child. He always asked questions.

“I always said that I was his rock. He came to ask me for help and I gave it directly and he took it at face value. I was always honest with him and he with me. It was the link we had.

“He was my everything, really.”

.