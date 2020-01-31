Hershey breaks world record with massive Reese’s Take 5 chocolate bars

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County – Hershey’s failed to set a world record before the Super Bowl.

The chocolate giant from Dauphin County put together a giant Reese’s Take 5 chocolate bar to break the Guinness world record for the largest chocolate and nut bar.

The bar weighs almost three tons and is nine feet long, 5.5 feet wide and two feet high.

Hershey thanks his research and development team member Michael Nolt for the record-breaking Sweet. This is a fitting achievement, considering that he created Reese’s Take 5 bar in 2005. Nolt and a team of more than 40 Hershey Company employees helped him make the bar and took five days to complete.

“There was no mold for this product,” said Anna Lingeris, spokeswoman for Hershey, five days ago and we closed it last night. “

This is ahead of Reese’s first big game commercial, which airs in the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

The ad should let viewers ask why I do not have Did you take 5 from Reese’s? Did you live under a rock? Were they raised by wolves ?! No seriously. We won’t let them get away.

Reese’s Take 5 was awarded the top grade “Candy Bar Power” in the Los Angeles Times ranking in June 2019.

The time is only eleven days after Snickers unveiled its own world record candy bar on January 16. It weighed almost 2 1/2 tons and was the size of 43,000 snickers Bars combined.