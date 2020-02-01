Hershey’s Chocolate World unveils the 4th annual chocolate sculpture in Dauphin County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County – A beloved trio made its comeback in honor of Hershey’s chocolate.

Hershey’s Chocolate World unveiled its 4th annual chocolate sculpture on Saturday.

Gabby, Olympia and Harmony were the highlight of the day. They retired from the famous Hershey’s Chocolate Tour in 2016 as the original cows.

Two Pennsylvania-based food artists spent more than 300 hours trying to bring them back to life.

“In any case, these three cows have their own personality and they are really loved characters on the Chocolate World Tour that people do here in the Chocolate World,” said artist Marie Pelton about seeing them again because she was the original cow figures on the world tour were. “

The sculpture is not for consumption, but only for exhibition.

People can see it until March 1st.

