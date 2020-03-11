“He’s a great entertainer,” Brian Lara calls his favorite cricket – cricket

Brian Lara is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the history of the sport. He is the only machine gun to hit 400 in international Test matches and holds numerous records in world cricket. When any cricket is praised, then the sports world takes notice. Recently, the West Indian has revealed his favorite cricket and coincidentally it is about the current Indian bat. And he is not talking about Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Brian Lara has admitted that he enjoys watching KL Rahul play and is a big fan of his hitting. Rahul has been great form since the turn of the decade, with Rahul scoring a magnificent 112 in the third ODI against New Zealand in Maunganui Mountain.

“Rahul is just a class. He’s a great entertainer and a great bat-watching person,” Lara said in an interview with Sportstar.

Lara also talked about the duration of the test matches. Lara said that didn’t worry him as long as the tests gave results. Lara, who holds the record with the highest individual score on tests (400 is not out), also said that day / night tests were an “attraction”, but not a way forward to popularize the longest format of the game.

Asked about her taking four-day or five-day tests, Lara told PTI, “My only (thing) about Test cricket is that everyone watching cricket knows that the game will produce a result, which in itself will peak interest.”

“If it’s five days, four days, it doesn’t matter. If each game will end in some way or another, I think interest will build up on the first day, the last day, as long as people know it,” added Lara, who has an astounding 11 953 test runs over 131 matches.

Lara, who leads the West Indies Legends in a series on road safety, spoke on the sidelines of one training session.

