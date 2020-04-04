‘He’s a total disgrace’: Trump defends firing on U.S. intelligence watchdog

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his decision to fire the top U.S. guard. Intelligence Community, Michael Atkinson said it was “a terrible job” in handling the whistleblower complaint that triggered an impeachment probe by Trump last year.

“He got a fake report, and he brought it to Congress,” Trump said in a discovery on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Late on Friday, the White House told Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s general inspector, that he would be terminated from his position within 30 days.

He was a key figure in the impeachment run-up, finding credible a complaint from an unnamed whistleblower within the administration that Trump abused his office in an attempt to solicit Ukraine’s intervention in the election of 2020 AS for his political benefit.

The president complained that after receiving the complaint, Atkinson did not come and spoke to him about the White House. “He’s a total disgrace,” Trump said.

Trump went down against the whistleblower too, calling him a “fake” and political bias.

“Frankly, somebody has to chase his ass,” he said.

Atkinson’s firing has prompted concerns in some Congressional hearings and criticism from Democrats.

U.S. senator Richard Burr, chairing the Senate Intelligence Committee, praised Atkinson, citing Trump having the authority to fire him.

“Like any political appointee, the general inspector serves the highest of the Executive,” Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, said in a statement Saturday. “However, to be effective, the IG must be allowed to perform its work independently of internal or external pressure.”

Senator Charles Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, called for a better explanation of Atkinson’s firing.

“It is clear to Congress that written reasons should be given when the IGs are removed due to a lack of trust,” he said. “Further details are required from the administration.”

Trump is trying to intimidate the standard on the guard, Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on MSNBC Saturday morning.

“He referred to the leadership of the intelligence community in the midst of a national crisis,” he said. “This is out of control, and of course it sends a message to the entire federal government and to other inspectors in general.”

Republican House Representative Jim Jordan, a staunch supporter of Trump, has ridiculed Schiff’s concerns about Atkinson’s firing.

“He is Schiff’s main impeachment enabler,” Jordan wrote on Twitter.

Atkinson’s firing comes as the United States inspector general, charged with independent oversight of federal agencies, has recently been tasked with extensively monitoring the government’s response to the coronavirus, including its historic $ 2.3 trillion fiscal package to alleviate the economic impact.

Democrats have voiced concerns about how the fiscal package could be released through the U.S. Treasury, led by Steven Mnuchin.

Michael Horowitz, chair of the Inspector General’s Council on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), an independent agency in the executive branch and inspector general in the Department of Justice, defended Atkinson and vowed Saturday to continue conducting “aggressive” independent oversight of government programs.

“It includes CIGIE’s Pandemic Response Accountability Committee and its efforts for American taxpayers, families, businesses, patients, and health care providers to ensure that over $ 2 trillion dollars in emergency spending is is used consistently in law enforcement, “Horowitz said in a statement.

In bringing the whistleblower’s complaint to Congress, Atkinson expressed concerns that Trump might have exposed himself to “serious national security and counter-intelligence risks” when he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, according to a legal opinion by the Justice Department.

After a controversial, partisan hearing, the Democratic presidential nominee voted to impeach Trump but the Republican-led Senate released him in early February. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Jeff Mason and James Oliphant; editing by Heather Timmons and Diane Craft)