[‘he’s-been-absent-for-these-a-extended-time’-…-or-has-he?]

Blago’s again, and there is gonna be issues.

Hey, la-di-la, Blago’s back.

(Sung to the tune of “My Boyfriend’s Back”)

Sorry, that is most likely not the severe reportage and commentary you’re searching for from this newspaper.

But I just returned from a few of hours at the Sunnyside Circus on the Blagojevich entrance garden, and if I had to deal with it all critically, I’d want to lay down and cry.

What was my favorite element?

The guy in the simian-like Blagojevich encounter mask carrying just one of Blago’s 2006 campaign indicators? Or the fellow marching close to with the huge cutout poster of Blago’s pre-jail mug on a stick?

Probably Ronnie “Woo-Woo” Wickers in complete Cubs uniform — older, heavier and infinitely quieter than final witnessed? Or how about the intoxicated Trump supporter prattling on at the major of his lungs about how he was an ex-Marine, then getting his flip in entrance of the cameras as if it was Open up Mic Night time at the Wack-a-Doodle Improv?

Perhaps the female with the major Jap European accent who approached me and questioned, “Are you a liberal, far too?” in a tone of voice that proposed she needed to spit on me.

Previous Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich greets supporters soon after a information meeting outside the family’s Ravenswood Manor residence the working day after he was produced from a Colorado jail, Wednesday. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Situations

No, the honor has to go to the male of the hour himself, that self-proclaimed “freed political prisoner” just returned from the Colorado penitentiary where by they would have shot him dead if he’d gotten in close proximity to the razor wire fence.

I’m conversing about that newly-influenced champion of the underdog, his days of courting and conspiring with wealthy campaign donors and fundraisers now at an close, the previous governor of the wonderful Condition of Illinois and Donald Trump’s new best buddy (if just specified a opportunity), Rod Blagojevich.

Blagojevich may perhaps have neglected how to shave with a usual razor through his almost eight many years in prison, but he guaranteed has not forgotten how to chat.

It sounded like he’d been practicing in prison for a profession as a motivational speaker. There’s revenue in that, you know, if you can get on the circuit.

Or Blagojevich could go back again out there on the marketing campaign path tomorrow if will need be, and not miss a beat. He introduced into his outdated stump speech Wednesday as by natural means as if he had been campaigning for a third time period, which the good news is he is prohibited from carrying out.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich greets supporters outdoors the family’s Ravenswood Manor property Wednesday. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Situations

I’m definitely not anticipating Trump to give Blagojevich the time of working day, allow by yourself a role in his campaign or anything else, now that he’s served the goal of giving a partial distraction from some of the other egregious pardons he issued Tuesday.

To be crystal clear, Blagojevich did not get a pardon. He’s nonetheless guilty in the eyes of the legislation, not that possibly he or Trump appear to be to be crystal clear on the idea.

An unrepentant Blagojevich created distinct he will continue on to assert his innocence, as is his correct. Just really do not ignore a jury of his friends, a veteran choose and the U.S. Supreme Court regarded as the proof and determined otherwise. But that will hardly ever halt him.

It’s not inconceivable Trump has anything else up his sleeve for the foreseeable future involving Blagojevich. He may possibly even be keen to give the previous governor a whole pardon just before he exits place of work if he executes his mission.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s spouse, Patti Blagojevich, and their two daughters, Annie and Amy (appropriate), look on as he speaks to reporters outside the family’s Ravenswood Manor household on Wednesday. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sunlight-Occasions

The mix of Trump supporters and Blagojevich supporters is certainly an interesting mixture, as could be noticed from the ex-governor’s nicely-trampled front lawn on West Sunnyside in Ravenswood Manor.

On hand to demonstrate their enjoy for Blagojevich were being several of all those followers who regularly attended his trials together with an array of “community activists” who are attracted to this kind of functions like moths to the flame.

A person shouted “Trump nation” as he walked together the edge of the group. I couldn’t convey to no matter whether he was the exact same male wanting to know why Blagojevich had nonetheless to set up a Trump property indication.

On Tuesday, I implored Blagojevich to just go absent quietly and go away us in peace, and I really do not depend nearly anything he does in this initially week in opposition to him in that regard. We wouldn’t depart him alone if he begged.

There ended up a lot more reporters on that lawn than masking Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s finances deal with in Springfield.

Which is on us, of class, and I apologize on behalf of the career, but it is challenging to transform away when the circus arrives back to town.