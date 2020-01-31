“He’s fantastic” – What Cristiano Ronaldo said about the Manchester United deal for Bruno Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo has awarded the seal of approval for the signing of Bruno Fernandes by Manchester United.

United signed a contract for Ronaldo’s compatriot on Thursday. The Portuguese midfielder joined Sporting CP’s Premier League club for an order value of up to £ 68m.

Cristiano Ronaldo appreciates Bruno Fernandes very much

Compared to Frank Lampard, the 25-year-old seems to be exactly what the Red Devils need.

And according to Rio Ferdinand, compatriot Ronaldo, together with Luis Nani, was happy about the talents of his international team-mate.

“I spoke to some of his teammates at national and club level,” Ferdinand told FIVE.

“Nani, my old teammate, says he is a fantastic player and that he is perfect for England. Says he has all the tools, all the right attributes.

“Cristiano said he’s fantastic, creates opportunities for him. He can manipulate the ball, take the ball with confidence.

“This is the kind of thing you want to hear when Manchester United sign a player.

Fernandes has a five and a half year contract at Old Trafford

“Fans, based on what I’ve heard about him and what I’ve seen, I’m confident and confident that this guy can go out there and do the job.”

In an interview with the club’s official website, midfielder Fernandes spoke of his joy at United.

And he revealed how it was thanks to Ronaldo that he fell in love with the club for the first time.

He said: “My love for Manchester United really started when I watched Cristiano Ronaldo play and I’ve been a big fan of this great club ever since.

“It is incredible for me to be playing at Manchester United now. I worked hard to get this moment and I can promise the fans that I will do everything for the badge to bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they did for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words about me from players who used to play for this team.

“A big thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have placed in me and I can’t wait to pay it back on the pitch.”

