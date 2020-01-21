He’s the guy who takes away tastes

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, wants to keep the platform a special and safe space. It means learning from the mistakes of its parent company: Facebook.

One recent afternoon, Adam Mosseri, Instagram manager, gathered staff to discuss the secret details of a critical project: the elimination of public likes. You will be able to see how many hearts your messages receive, dear user, but not the others. The effort is internally called “Project Daisy” – as in “Does she love me? Or don’t love me?”

Selfie factory

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced in 2013 that his photo-sharing subsidiary, Instagram, would allow users to take and share videos. Photo / AP

Adam Mosseri at the F8 Facebook Developers conference in San Jose, California last year. Photo / Getty Images

Vishal Shah, left, Instagram product manager, and Justin Osofsky, chief operating officer, at the Instagram office in San Francisco. Photo / Jason Henry, The New York Times

Jogs with Zuck

Adam Mosseri, Instagram manager. Photo / Ricky Rhodes, The New York Times

The bullying filter

Instagram’s management team, from left to right, Karina Newton, Charles Porch, Tamar Shapiro and Eva Chen. Photo / Ricky Rhodes, The New York Times

Speak by hand: an employee taking a photo at the San Francisco Instagram office. Photo / Jason Henry, The New York Times

.

