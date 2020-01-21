He’s the guy who takes away tastes

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, wants to keep the platform a special and safe space. It means learning from the mistakes of its parent company: Facebook.

One recent afternoon, Adam Mosseri, Instagram manager, gathered staff to discuss the secret details of a critical project: the elimination of public likes. You will be able to see how many hearts your messages receive, dear user, but not the others. The effort is internally called “Project Daisy” – as in “Does she love me? Or don’t love me?”

Likes are the motto of social media that underpins a whole economy of influencers, inspiring a million Kardashian wannabes and giving many of us daily endorphin shots. But recently, Mosseri has worried about the unintended consequences of Instagram as an approval arbiter.

He kept thinking about an episode of Black Mirror, the British dystopian anthology series, in which the characters rate all those with whom they interact on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. (It doesn’t end well.)

Mosseri knows something about managing dystopian technological fallout. He came to Instagram in October 2018 after years of overseeing the Facebook news feed, an unintentional engine of fake news, inflammatory rhetoric and misinformation. He wants to avoid similar pitfalls on Instagram, which belongs to Facebook.

But making likes private will be a major change for more than 1 billion Instagram users, for whom the daily assessment of each other’s popularity has become like breathing.

And so, the company is carefully thinking about how this will happen, for months, at “dog food” (internal Insta-talk for testing), different variants of the new format. The publication of a publication of “thousands of likes” or “tens of thousands of likes” may still be public. Users might still be able to find the tastes of others by digging a little deeper into the app. But the average teenager under pressure to be popular will not have to suffer the indignity of his mother who loves his skateboarding position.

Mosseri sees the Daisy project, which the company intends to present earlier this year, as a signal to the world that it has learned from Facebook’s mistakes and is thinking of the greater and potentially corrosive impact of social media.

“We should have started to think more proactively about how Instagram and Facebook could be abused and mitigate these risks,” he said. “We are catching up.”

During the meeting, he asked his team: “How to depressurize the application?” Brands should always count likes for their advertising, so what would it look like? No one wanted to break the “BeyHive” (138 million followers of Beyoncé) or upset a major influencer like Selena Gomez (166 million), but does that mean that the average popular teenager with 1,000 subscribers will see a display similar? How would users outside the United States react? At one point, Mosseri stopped a designer and asked him, “But what would it look like in other languages?”

Then he exhaled, stretched his arms behind his head and said, “I don’t want to piss anyone off.”

At that time, I had spent several afternoons with Mosseri, and his concern struck me as the best encapsulation of his fascinating, sometimes difficult, mandate on Instagram. The man who strives to eliminate most likes really wants to be loved.

Selfie factory

Mosseri is a close confidant of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and he knows that his posting to Instagram has aroused widespread skepticism among his staff, as evidence that the blue platform in squaresville had officially swallowed the chic rainbow. sky.

For years, Instagram had tried to at least maintain the appearance of independence from Facebook, which acquired it for $ 1 billion in 2012. Then the founders of Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, clashed with Zuckerberg and left.

Dozens of employees also left. Two teams of engineers and product managers operating separately were brought together. Instagram had even changed its name to “Facebook Instagram” – appalling many influencers who would not be caught on Facebook, which had become for them the kingdom of acerbic uncle debating politics and random high school friends posting photos reunion.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced in 2013 that his photo-sharing subsidiary, Instagram, would allow users to take and share videos. Photo / AP

When Mosseri was introduced as the new Instagram leader in a question and answer session with employees, someone asked, “Why are you making Instagram head someone who failed? Facebook news feed? ” according to someone who attended the meeting.

“It was a huge and moving event when Kevin and Mike left. So there was clearly skepticism about me,” Mosseri told me.

The concerns have spread beyond Instagram’s corporate walls to its most obsessive users. Would the relationship with Facebook hurt the app that transformed the way we take photos and turned an entire generation into selfie-taking machines?

Last fall, Zuckerberg, two days after being burned by Congress over Facebook’s processing of user data, political advertising, misinformation and child pornography, was arrested by Instagram offices. Mosseri posted a selfie with his arm around him. “Mark arrested by Instagram!” Instagram users weighed in: “Instagram has lost its way” and “Instagram is dead” and “Make Instagram great again”.

But while Zuckerberg has been viewed by critics as defensive and closed to criticism and the media, Mosseri, 36, projects the opposite. He is affable and relaxed, breathing the relaxed intensity of a Bay Area technological environment born in the East Village. He is accessible to the media and is not afraid of the occasional Twitter war with the bitter tech columnist Kara Swisher (opinion contributor for The New York Times). He publishes an endless stream of relatable photos of his young sons (#DadLife). And he regularly does “ask me anything” sessions.

This charm offensive, combined with Mosseri’s efforts to end the bullying, remove the self-harm photos, and implement other security and integrity measures that Facebook may have delayed, earned him the respect. But that did not allay the biggest concerns about the mother ship.

Adam Mosseri at the F8 Facebook Developers conference in San Jose, California last year. Photo / Getty Images

“There is now more anxiety about:” Where do we fit in the business at large? How do we connect to Facebook? How do we connect to WhatsApp? “It’s less anxiety around me,” said Mosseri. Then he added, “But I just want to watch out for the blind spots here, because if there was a lot of anxiety about me, maybe they wouldn’t tell me.”

Instagram revolutionized shopping, fatally wounded women’s magazines, took celebrities from TV and movie screens to our fingertips, and made Shih Tzus and personal trainers household names (at least in some households.) Discussing the future of the photo sharing app, Mosseri and I sat, among other things, in the sunny food court of his New York headquarters, in a building that once housed a Wanamaker department store and which also includes Facebook offices.

Designed to share everything, the company ensures that visitors to its base of operations do not share anything, asking most members of the media who have access to sign nondisclosure agreements. (Mine has been thrown.) The white space like a loft is a sort of Willy Wonka social media chocolate shop, with backdrops ready for every selfie. There’s an iridescent beehive installation, a free cookie and ice bar, and a rotating message wall from @shop, Instagram’s latest effort to attract small businesses.

Instagram’s global staff numbers over 1,000, and even if Mosseri tried to convince them that he is not just a “Facebook guy”, he must also convince Zuckerberg and Facebook that his decisions will benefit society. mother.

As Facebook executives see it, Instagram would not have become so ubiquitous and loved if it had not siphoned Facebook users and support. Now, with Mosseri in mind, it’s time for Instagram, the fastest growing asset, to give back.

“There is this misconception of the journey Instagram has taken since Facebook acquired it,” said Justin Osofsky, a longtime Facebook executive who is now chief operating officer of Instagram. “There was this tale that it was a team of 13 and the start-up journey led to an inevitable result for Instagram, when I believe Facebook played an incredibly important role in its growth.”

Vishal Shah, left, Instagram product manager, and Justin Osofsky, chief operating officer, at the Instagram office in San Francisco. Photo / Jason Henry, The New York Times

In an email, Zuckerberg said that the founders of Instagram had “created something special, and the team took it and helped make it something that people around the world love.” But, he added, “we still have a long way to go to make the experience even better and to make sure that we live up to what people expect from us.”

This delicate balance – keeping Facebook and Instagram happy and coping with animosity on both sides – reminded Mosseri of his father, an Israeli-American psychotherapist who speaks Hebrew with an American accent and English with an Israeli accent.

“I seem to speak two languages ​​and neither is perfect,” said Mosseri. “It’s like, wherever you go, you get,” Where are you from? “”

Jogs with Zuck

The history of Mosseri began like that of many technological executives: in college. He was a freshman at New York University when he started designing websites, mainly to help pay the rent for the windowless room in a shared bathroom with five housemates. He started a small web design business with a partner, Sidney Blank, who described him as “two guys with a few employees who are flirting”.

Mosser’s business got a few commissions from Brown University and the New York Architectural League (his mother is an architect), including one to create an interactive rendering of what a redesigned World Trade Center might look like. In 2005, he opened an office on the West Coast, following a couple of friends to pursue the wealth of startups in San Francisco.

There he created Boombox, a music sharing application. Before receiving a cease and desist order from the Recording Industry Association of America, the app caught the attention of Facebook. Mosser’s wife, Monica Mosseri, worked for Facebook in operations; her husband had applied there several times but had never obtained an interview. Now, while the company was watching music sharing, he had a chance.

In 2008, he joined the Facebook design team, engaging so completely that he sometimes collapsed on a sofa in Silicon Valley with other Facebook chief executives rather than going home. Thinking like a designer but coding like an engineer, he embodied the philosophy of hard work that Facebook was looking for in its employees at the time, said Soleio Cuervo, a former product designer at Facebook.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram manager. Photo / Ricky Rhodes, The New York Times

“Facebook has this stigma of being traditional Silicon Valley nerds,” said Cuervo. “But I actually think it’s a very social culture. Adam played on our mixed football team.”

Like many other early Facebook employees, Mosseri moved closer to Zuckerberg. They occupy similar social circles, they have children of around the same age and they sometimes run morning races together. Zuckerberg finally entrusted Mosseri with overseeing the newsfeed: the flow of links, photos and various rants that more than 2 billion Facebook users publish in more than 100 languages.

Revelations that Russian trolls mingled to help elect President Donald Trump in 2016, and that the newsfeed was used to spread disinformation during the campaign, sparked a series of Congressional investigations into Facebook practices. Social media, which was designed to bring us together, had become the ultimate tool to separate us.

Publicly, the flashback landed on Zuckerberg, but internally, it was Mosseri who had to provide many answers. He spent months after the 2016 election asking questions about how it happened and how he could make sure it didn’t happen again.

“I was going around the world, I was talking to a lot of very harsh critics of us, trying to sift through all the noises and find the signal and figure out how to solve these problems and help steer the ship,” said Mosseri .

The bullying filter

Even though Facebook’s criticism has spread and young users in the United States in particular have abandoned it, Instagram has maintained its image as a safe space for sharing photos of first birthdays and avocado toast.

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012, when it had 30 million users, and treated it largely as a side project, albeit a profitable one. But Instagram has grown faster than anyone expected. He cleverly imitated his rival, Snapchat, by introducing the very popular video sharing feature, whose private count of “watches” informed Project Daisy.

Users who may have felt that their privacy was compromised on Facebook have used Instagram to exchange direct messages and share personal moments. In 2018, Instagram’s net advertising revenue in the U.S. reached nearly $ 6 billion, up 70% from the previous year, according to eMarketer, a social media research company.

No longer the eccentric stepson with rabbit ear filters, Instagram has become the future of Facebook in the United States, according to industry analysts who believe that it is the Facebook’s most lucrative asset and arguably one of the best acquisitions in the history of technology.

“There is this role reversal in Instagram’s makeover, from that little thing on the side to be the core platform,” said Venky Ganesan, chief executive officer of Menlo Ventures, a venture capital firm. “The real Facebook that we know and love – or that we know and no longer like – becomes a relic of the past.”

Zuckerberg began to look at the overall picture of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, or what he calls the “family of apps”. Facebook could appear to be a jealous brother: removing the Instagram logo from its bookmarks menu, for example, and cutting traffic from its platform to Instagram. Instagram users also had the option to post stories on Facebook, such as sharing Graham’s cookies.

A few months before the departure of the founders of Instagram, Jan Koum resigned from WhatsApp, the messaging application he co-founded, and from the Facebook board, amid debates on the amount of user data that Facebook had collected from its users.

Zuckerberg installed Mosseri as product manager on Instagram, a move that convinced its founders, Systrom and Krieger, that the app they created was increasingly under the control of Zuckerberg. Shortly after, they announced their departure, leaving the tumult in their wake. “No one quits a job because everything is great,” Systrom told Recode.

Mosseri had to put together an almost entirely new management team on Instagram, installing several Facebook executives in positions of responsibility. He encouraged previously disparate teams working on welfare and integrity to collaborate more closely, overseeing, among other things, efforts to ensure that harmful positions are quickly removed.

“We were doing too much on our own and we were not leveraging enough of all the work that comes from the much larger Facebook team,” said Mosseri.

Instagram’s management team, from left to right, Karina Newton, Charles Porch, Tamar Shapiro and Eva Chen. Photo / Ricky Rhodes, The New York Times

Although Instagram was largely immune to criticism after the 2016 elections, two reports, prepared by independent groups and published last year by the Senate Intelligence Committee, revealed that Instagram has since become a Privileged tool of Russian trolls on the Internet who sought to sow distrust in the United States. Political system. Their tactics included creating fake accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers who targeted African Americans, anti-immigration activists and gun rights advocates, among others. The app could prove ripe for further interference before the 2020 elections.

“Based on my Facebook experience, I could try to mitigate some of these risks,” said Mosseri. Always quick to break the tension, he jokes about the lively conversations he had with his close East Coast liberals about Facebook’s role in Trump’s victory, but it is also a cause for introspection. “I try to step back and look at things as effectively as possible and be honest about the mistakes we have made,” he said. “I have asked myself so many times, if I could come back in 2015 or 2016 and give myself a lot of advice, what advice should I give myself?”

It also echoed the wider thought within Facebook that Trump had simply used the platform more effectively than the competition. “Trump has used Facebook very well as an advertiser, so I’m sure it helped,” he said.

Mosseri likes to say that “technology is neither good nor bad, it just is.” But how could he be so sure? No one really knows what the long term sociological impact of Instagram will be; it’s too new. “Social media, I think, is often a great amplifier of good and bad,” said Mosseri.

In other words, social media is sometimes a sump because humanity is sometimes a sump. And yet, it’s Mosseri’s job to make sure the mud doesn’t get past the metro (to invoke Ghostbusters). Instagram is still very popular in the United States, but British users have widely activated the platform following reports that graphic images of self-harm on its application could have incited a 14-year-old girl to commit suicide .

Mosseri quickly banned these images and ordered the development of additional tools to help users avoid bullying. As I write this article, Mosseri has sent an email telling him that he wants to prioritize “wellness areas” for Instagram teens, “including problematic use and solitude”.

Indeed, the most obvious dark forces – pornography, self-harm, disinformation – seem almost simple compared to the largely unknown long-term impact of a platform that has turned every vacation, every dinner, every parenting step into a online performance. Instagram is so distorted by reality that it drew funded millennials to the doomed Fyre music festival on an impoverished island, a couple fell to death while trying to take the perfect cliff-side selfie, and a woman said his 6-year-old son was not as popular as his siblings because the pictures of him received fewer likes.

Eva Chen, fashion director on Instagram, stressed that the app is an accessory for the majority of its users and not the main event. “Much of the advice I give to young people is not even within the boundaries or constructions of Instagram,” she said. “Living a life by someone else’s standards of cool is not a good way to live.”

But what happens when technology puts the idea of ​​cool in the palm of our hand, seducing and taunting us all the time?

Speak by hand: an employee taking a photo at the San Francisco Instagram office. Photo / Jason Henry, The New York Times

“There are many well-documented reasons to be wary of Instagram – the platform where you never make a brand, never make money on Facebook, never give your data to Facebook”, Tavi Gevinson, who became one of the first influencers after launching a popular style blog when she was 12, wrote in New York magazine. “But the most disturbing thing is the way it made me distrust myself.”

Osofsky, director of operations for Instagram, cited Project Daisy as an example of the seriousness with which company executives take the unintended consequences of the application. “We are ready to question and analyze some of the most basic aspects of the service when you think about the next decade of Instagram,” he said.

Mosseri has become more philosophical: “Can I get a little cheesy with you for a second?”

I said yes, without reminding him that we had already talked at length about “variants” and “ad hoc qualitative research”.

“With a new medium, it starts with euphoria, then goes to hysteria and hopefully you get some balance,” he said. “It happened on the radio. It happened on television. There was enormous skepticism about reading Plato because he wrote and no one could argue against shouting in a public place.”

This means that if Instagram was a T Ford model, Mosseri is overseeing a period when he will have to start installing seat belts and air bags and other safety devices.

“It is very natural that there is strong skepticism,” he said. “But I think we are creating a lot of good in the world.”



Written By: Amy Chozick

Photographs by: Ricky Rhodes and Jason Henry

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

