Tottenham prevailed against Southampton in a five-goal thriller on Wednesday night and met the fighters of the Premier League Norwich in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho’s men seemed to be out of the competition in less than 20 minutes when the goals of the Saints by Shane Long and Danny Ings gave up an early own goal by Jack Stephens.

However, Spurs gathered when they needed to, with Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son – the two men who were asked to ascend in the absence of Harry Kane – and scored the goals that led to a home game against Norwich the next month.

A quarter-final victory is at stake in this game, and Mourinho will see this competition as a great opportunity to get early silver from Spurs.

It was a sad moment for Spurs when Jan Vertonghen came on tactically in the second half and was close to tears.

The 32-year-old, who has no contract in the summer, has been exposed several times this season and looked like a man who knows that his days at Spurs could be counted.

Southampton will wonder what happened when they were by far the better team but collapsed after a lead. Now they have to focus on one place in the Europa League in the Premier League.

After Ings and Nathan Redmond shot directly at Hugo Lloris in the first 10 minutes, Spurs were the recipients of a good deal of luck at the other end as they took the lead.

Harry Winks’ long ball allowed Ryan Sessegnon to burst into the box, but Stephens brilliantly denied him a shot with a slider.

However, he was not rewarded when the ball fell on Tanguy Ndombele on the edge of the field and the Frenchman’s shot, which was fired on the ground by Stephens, shot into the lower corner.

It was cruel for Southampton, but they were not put off and continued to create regular opportunities.

One of them fell on Ings and he would have expected James Ward-Prowse to hit the goal with his long ball, but the strong striker hit the crossbar.

The deserved equalizer came in the 34th minute when the Saints slashed their guests again.

Redmond was given too much space to block a shot that Lloris could only parry on the way from Long, who made no mistake in the rebound.

The second half started in a similar way and only a miss by Sofiane Boufal prevented the guests from taking the lead when he wiped his shot on the long post and couldn’t even hit the goal.

Spores were virtually nonexistent as an attack threat, but they offered a great chance of taking the lead when Son’s Cross begged to be taken home by Moura.

It was a fleeting moment for Spurs, since Southampton looked the closest when Jannik Vestergaard struck Lloris with a header.

Finally, they took the lead with an outstanding goal 18 minutes before the end.

Redmond picked up the ball on the edge of his own field and hit four men before hitting Ings, who cut inside and clinically found the bottom corner.

It looked desperate for Spurs, but in her honor they found a good answer, inspired by Dele Alli.

The substitute first played a one-two with Moura before the Brazilian picked up speed and shot in the bottom corner.

They then won it in the 88th minute when Son scored his fourth goal in four games.

In a quick break, Alli played against the South Korean, who rounded off goalkeeper Angus Gunn, but was overthrown and referee David Coote pointed to the spot.

Son was the man who converted when Spurs reached the next round.