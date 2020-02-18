[heung-min-son-may-not-play-yet-again-this-period-as-tottenham-reveal-forward-suffered-fractured-arm]

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is making ready to be without the need of Heung-min Son for the remainder of the year.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that the South Korean ahead suffered a fracture to his right arm in the gain against Aston Villa about the weekend, when he scored two goals.

Getty Photos – Getty Heung-min Son was Tottenham’s hero at Villa Park with a final-moment winner in the three-2 earn

A assertion on the club’s web site browse: “Following surgical procedure, our healthcare employees shall be examining management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player predicted to be sidelined for a quantity of weeks.”

Mourinho then gave a push convention in which he mentioned he is “not counting” on Son to perform once again this term.

“We are heading to miss him,” he declared.

“The club wrote a wonderful statement. If I was the 1 to write the statement I would write distinct. We miss him.”

Getty Pictures – Getty Mourinho has few alternatives in attack with Son and Kane now the two sidelined

Spurs perform RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, with manager Mourinho now robbed of one more supply of aims provided Harry Kane is also hurt.

“The situation could not be even worse,” stated Mourinho. “That is clear. There is nothing at all we can do. We are likely to perform with the players we have obtainable.

“I was concerned about not owning attacking options on the bench, now I don’t have attacking selections on the pitch.”

Immediately after the gain against Villa, Mourinho spelled out how pleasing it was to have a person who will work as hard as Son, whose initially intention came by means of a rebound of a missed penalty.

“It’s fantastic that he was rapid and sensible plenty of to assault the 2nd ball and from a complicated angle to rating was incredibly very good.

“It was a incredibly essential second, minute 44 or 45, it was fantastic.

“But then in the end of the match, in a tough scenario, for a striker to operate 40 metres to facial area the keeper and to be interesting ample to place the ball in the web, of training course, is treasured.”

Son has scored six aims in his very last five online games for the club, when equally he and Kane have been vital to the club’s march into the Champions League knockout phase.

The two gamers have scored 11 of Spurs’ 18 plans in the competition so significantly. It doesn’t get any easier soon after that, with a Premier League clash with Chelsea subsequent.