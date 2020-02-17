[heung-min-son-nets-extraordinary-past-gasp-winner-versus-aston-villa-to-enhance-tottenham’s-champions-league-hopes]

Tottenham moved to within one point of fourth-put Chelsea right after Heung-min Son’s dramatic personal injury-time strike sealed a three-two get at relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Sunday.

The South Korea forward cashed in on Bjorn Engels’ stoppage-time error to snatch the three factors for Jose Mourinho’s facet soon after Engels’ 53rd-minute header had appeared like earning Villa a priceless point in their fight towards the drop.

Getty Photographs Heung-min Son capitalised on a Bjorn Engels error to get a remarkable injury-time winner for Tottenham

Son’s initial purpose, adhering to up right after Pepe Reina saved his penalty, experienced specified Spurs the direct at the split soon after Toby Alderweireld’s equaliser cancelled out his early personal intention.

Fifth position in the Leading League is now very likely to offer a Champions League spot next Manchester City’s two-12 months European ban, even though it is still to officially be verified and City are pleasing.

The consequence moved Spurs – who deal with fellow European hopefuls Chelsea and Wolves in their following two top-flight games – higher than surprise package Sheffield United into fifth, though Villa remained a position earlier mentioned the base three in 17th.

It all started so nicely for Dean Smith’s aspect, who had been gifted the guide just after just 9 minutes.

Anwar El Ghazi’s deflected cross fully flummoxed Alderweireld and, less than very little force from Mbwana Samatta, the Belgium defender stabbed into his individual internet from 5 yards.

The site visitors appeared unnerved and Villa seemed for an instantaneous next, swarming all about Tottenham with Jack Grealish curling extensive from the edge of the box.

Getty Images Bjorn Engels thought he had grabbed a place for Villa with his second-50 percent header

Spurs had been floundering but nevertheless uncovered an opening when Lucas Moura seized on El Ghazi’s loose move and Dele Alli’s shot was blocked by Kortney Hause.

Nonetheless they desperately required to get back their composure as they struggled to cope with a marauding Grealish, who continued to produce clear openings for Villa.

The midfielder was on top form and, following 18 minutes, he breezed previous Alderweireld to lower back again for Douglas Luiz only for his intention-sure shot to strike a covering Ben Davies and fly over.

Villa were being the dominant force and Spurs had struggled to create however levelled out of the blue following 27 minutes when Alderweireld designed amends.

The hosts unsuccessful to apparent Son’s corner and switched off when the ball dropped to Alderweireld who swivelled to fire a neat complete significant previous Reina on the fifty percent-volley.

Villa experienced paid out the rate for missing their possibilities and virtually fell guiding 10 minutes just before the crack but Alli horribly miscued his endeavor to curl in from an angle.

The activity opened up and Hugo Lloris saved out El Ghazi’s generate from distance in advance of Alli’s shot was blocked and Steven Bergwijn’s stick to-up strike Engels.

Spurs experienced fought their way back just after a nightmare start but done their to start with-50 percent recovery in damage time.

Bergwijn raced down the suitable only for his operate to be halted by the sliding Engels.

Referee Martin Atkinson in the beginning refused to give a penalty but a VAR assessment appropriately awarded the place-kick and, although Reina went to his appropriate to conserve Son’s penalty, the forward prodded in the rebound.

The scoreline was severe on Villa but they regrouped at the interval and swiftly fired a warning when El Ghazi’s snapshot flew straight at Lloris.

It was a warning which Spurs dismissed, however, and Villa levelled immediately after 53 minutes as Engels gained his individual redemption when he rose higher than Alderweireld to head in Grealish’s corner.

Yet the hosts failed to build on the equaliser and desired Reina to be at his greatest right up until he was overwhelmed at the death.

Initial, Bergwijn shot at the goalkeeper and the veteran made a intelligent help save after Son located space in the box just soon after the hour.

Great Nakamba blocked Bergwijn’s hard work 10 minutes afterwards and Alli should have accomplished greater than to shoot tamely at Reina when Ezri Konsa’s slip-up let him by.

The previous Liverpool goalkeeper also two times denied Son with 5 minutes still left, expertly turning his angled drive large and, from the resulting corner, creating a low prevent.

But Son stole the factors in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Engels skipped a regimen clearance and the striker ran by means of to roll less than Reina.