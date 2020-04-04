Rebecca Dinerstein Knight’s weird and delicious novel, Hex, opens with her protagonist in crisis. Nell Barber is a former doctoral student at Columbia; Her lab, which has studied toxins, was removed after a student accidentally harmonized herself, and now Nell is floating through New York, afflicted with grief and in need of work. She also cares deeply for her dissertation mentor, a young magnetic botanist named Dr. Joan Kallas. Without Joan “the closeness absolutely necessary,” Nell does not end. She describes herself as “spoiled.” She spends her time cooking ways to continue her research without a lab; writing long letters to Joan in composition notebooks; and seek beauty wherever you can find it.

The pursuit of beauty is central to Hex. He is Nell’s biggest motivator. In her second Joan writing, she writes, “First I turned to botany like everyone else because I found attractive flowers and they were created by reasonable people who did not put beauty at the center of their lives. I thought I could put there. ”But studying flowers, it turns out, is not enough. Nell needs the “useless beauty” of her uncorrected love for Joan, which is total: intellectual, romantic, sexual, and somehow moral. Well, crucially, it’s not awesome. Nell’s love may be a bit obsessive, but he never threatens to cross the line in stalking or hurting. Plus, she manages it to write love letters and try out scientific feathers – both great ways to compete with Joan’s husband, a sleazeball lover named Barry. But for much of the novel, Nell has no idea that her behavior is romantically strategic. She only knows that she is “(f) romantic (with love), and disgusted with myself and my humdrum studies and all my pasty anemic life of precious.”

The pleasure of reading Hex stems mainly from Nell’s insistent belief that her life is priceless. Even at her lowest level, you never doubt she deserves beauty and joy, if you can find them. This is unusual in contemporary fiction. The last half decade has seen a spike in oddball novels about women brains in various states of crisis; Think of Ottessa Moshfegh’s Year of Rest and Relaxation, or Halle Butler’s The New Me, or Danzy Senna’s New People. These three novels succeed, in part, because their prose and protagonists are leached with joy. Dinerstein Knight changes that strategy. She brings joy to Nell, and makes Nell greedy for her. She gives Nell two immensely cheerful side-effects: her larger-than-life friend Mishti and her estranged medieval ex-boyfriend. (Both are gorgeous, which would be irritating if they weren’t so consistent with Nell’s desire to center beauty in her life.) Most importantly, she lets Nell find joy even in the wrong love.

Nell’s devotion to aesthetic and poetic pleasure is unusual in contemporary fiction – or, at least, in the fictional portraits of non-artists. Often, writers seem to lapse in the belief that beauty should follow it. Dinerstein Knight does not make this mistake. Nell delves into science in search of beauty; likes to curb toxins and antidotes because he appreciates the poem of “a poison that accepts its own opposite;” and, like a writer of speculative fiction or a Greek philosopher, she dreams of not destroying pain, but of creating a world in which we can all “suffer and heal whenever, whenever we need to.” It may be scientific, but it is away from practice.

In the hands of another writer, Nell may look loopy, or like a manic pixie. Dinerstein Knight sometimes skates near the edge of the latter. What saves her is her prose style, which switches between the abstract, the conversational, and the bizarre straight. Take an early moment when Nell notices her own body: she doesn’t think about her weight, or face, or sexuality, but about “the original fact of my skeleton.” What does it mean? Who knows. But the weirdness of the phrase feels specific to Nell. It remedies the novel in its odd perspective, proving to be very entertaining.

Joan’s love for Nell is contagious. So is her love for lab work. Both are clear sources of pleasure for Nell who is impossible, as a reader, not rooted in getting back to science – and, of course, back to Joan. More to the point, it’s impossible not to expect Joan and Nell to be reunited. Dinerstein Knight offers no reason to believe in Joan’s marriage. Barry is transparently terrible. Nell is adorable. In one letter to Joan, she fulfills her desire for “your agreement, your assertion, your success that can illuminate and create my own (and also) your waist, somehow a way to shave the sides of your waist with my wrinkled palms. “It would be hard to find a less sexy word mix than wrinkled palms, and yet Dinerstein Knight is coming to earth; Nell imbues even the – hands cluttered with lights How can a reader – or professor of botany – not be sung?

Lily Meyer is a writer and translator living in Cincinnati, Ohio.