Hexers Yennefer tells men to go: 2020 Mood We Need

Based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix’s The Witcher is produced and created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. It is clear that women are involved in creative decisions for the show, especially since female characters can be angry and do not apologize for their search for power. Yennefer is such a character, although her characterization is not perfect. There is talk of skill, and sterilization as a price for power is problematic for many reasons.

However, with her enviable eyeshadow and a wardrobe that provides plenty of cosplay this con season, Yennefer can be a source of inspiration for angry women.

Women are tired. Women are tired of the micro-attacks to which they are exposed every day. Women are fed up with their reproductive rights always being debated, and women are fed up with not being represented in the media, both on-screen and off-screen.

It’s America’s election year right now and we’re still so tired, but we’re angry too. In fact, we may be so exhausted from all the pent-up anger that we’ve accumulated in our lives, but especially since 2016. Television and movies are always a great escape, but the fantasy genre in particular has had its fair share of questions like it treated his female characters. Sometimes we have to put ourselves into something that strengthens us and makes us feel welcome in this world.

Anger is acceptable behavior for men because it shows aggression, behavior that is considered positive when associated with masculinity. When women are angry, they are said to be hysterical, destructive, and shrill. Being angry, having a passion for something is an engine of change, and maybe that’s why historically, men are so anxious and eager to monitor angry women.

Yennefer’s chaos, her magic, is a great metaphor for women’s anger. Yennefer is abused and sold for less than a hog because she doesn’t seem to be able to control anything in her life. So she uses her magic, which, according to Tissaia, is “the most dangerous thing in the world. It’s around us all the time. Fleeting and powerful. “

As in chaos, a woman’s anger is omnipresent. Even if it is not our driving emotion at the moment, it is always in the background as it is impossible to control our everyday life without encountering any form of sexism or thinking about our safety. If we had magic, the burden of worrying whether we would be murdered or not, refusing a man’s progress or refusing to smile at him would not burden us. Then of course there are the constant advertising messages that tell us that we are never thin or beautiful enough.

Yennefer is a seductive woman before her physical transformation that traditionally makes her beautiful. Istredd, Yennefer’s first lover, offers her to share his life with dusty things. She says it sounds like “slow suicide” a woman’s wishes. She says, “I want to be powerful … it’s what I owe.” She is convinced of what she is worth and it is much more than the price of a pig. This is the kind of energy that women need this year to take advantage of.

When Yennefer finally meets the series’ title character, Geralt of Rivia, they think about what to do with a Djinn. Geralt is about to explain that the Djinn has definitely disappeared when the Djinn announces his presence, to which Yennefer replies: “Go ahead. Tell me how it works. “Many women felt that they were experts on something, just to be explained to them by a man as if they weren’t. There are studies and viral examples of this on the internet (keyword: “mansplaining”), but being a woman is so much part of the experience that you can simply take our word for it.

Yennefer’s best line takes place in the same episode as she tries to put the jinn in her body. Geralt screams that she will lose control and he wants to help her. Yennefer yells back: “You heroic protector. Noble dog. Allow my success as long as you command it yourself. Fuck off! I do it myself! … I want it all! “Her back is dramatically and painfully arched and her“ fuck off ”resonates deep in our soul.

Geralt wanted to help and in the end she needed his help, but it is not about his intention. Yennefer didn’t want his help. She doesn’t need him to judge her, why she’s trying to contain the jinn, and why she’s chasing a dragon. When Geralt fits in with the situation or tells her she’d be a bad mother, Yennefer is right to be angry.

Women are also tired of being tied to a man to succeed. For example, think about the likelihood of having a presidency ticket for women in 2020. This is not the fault of men – it is the fault of a society like ours, which is about men as norm and women as “others”. Women, especially women with skin color, have to work so much harder just to have the same opportunities as their white male counterparts, especially in male-dominated areas like science and politics.

To be honest, Yennefer should have hit Geralt on his beautiful, chiseled face when he said she was a bad mother. Our ability to care, to be measured is another annoying experience for women. So much of a woman’s identity, whether or not she is a mother, is related to the concept of motherhood, because regardless of whether we are mothers or not, we are expected to support the caregivers.

As soon as the golden dragon tells her that she will never “take her lap back” (a strange bearer of bad news, for sure), Yennefer seems to have nothing left. Tissaia encourages her, but Yennefer doesn’t realize that her legacy is not tied to offspring – she saves the entire continent. With Tissaia’s urging, Yennefer stops the arriving Nilfgaardians and protects Cintra by unleashing their chaos. It literally burns them all. Yennefer is impressively able to keep some control and save Tissaia in her exploding power. This is the last time we see Yennefer from Vengerberg in The Witcher Season 1.

It is symbolic that Yennefer’s power culminates in fire and screams when she thinks of everything she has ever felt and buried. This is their ultimate cathartic release, and it took a long time. Throughout the show, including this final battle, Yennefer screams as she tries to take her magic to the next level. How many of us wanted to scream so frustrated about our abuse just to suppress it with a pillow instead?

We should also listen to Tissaia when she says, “Make your mess explode.” Let’s be ambitious and aggressive and fight for the change we want in society. Systemic misogyny will not magically disappear, but the destruction begins with making it clear that we deserve everything. Our magic is to turn our anger into words and deeds. If we imagine the most powerful version of ourselves, we don’t need purple eyes like Yennefer, but we can be inspired by their boast and chaos.

Big Yen Energy is exactly what we need in 2020.

(Selected image: Katalin Vermes)

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com