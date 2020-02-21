[hexvessel-premiere-video-clip-for-new-single-billion-12-months-previous-being-with-prog]

Psychedelic forest people-rockers Hexvessel have premiered their model new solitary Billion Yr Becoming with Prog. You can see the full video underneath.

The song is taken from the Anglo-Finnish proggers forthcoming new album Kindred which will be launched via Svart Documents on April 17.

“For us there’s only one particular temple,” claims singer and songwriter Matt McNerney. “Be All and Stop All. There is only a single religion and a single spirit that can take on many types, and that is the world earth. This is a deep-earth rock spell, telling your truth tunnel to go fuck by itself. Listen, descend, dissolve.”

Kindred is explained as Hexvessel obtaining “back to their progressive and monumental earth-roots as in no way in advance of, as if anything new has been slipped into their tea, throwing fuzz filled riffs and cascading organs down a contemporary rabbit-gap in a Mahavishnu Orchestra, Pink Floyd, Bo Hanson kinda way.”

Kindred was recorded at the bands individual Tampere studio (in which they recorded 2012’s No Holier Temple) and mixed in London by John Davis (Led Zeppelin, Lana Del Ray).

Pre-purchase Kindred.