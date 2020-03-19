Hexvessel share movie for chilling new solitary Phaedra

Hexvessel have launched a online video for their new single Phaedra.

It is the most recent product lifted from the band’s approaching studio album Kindred, which will get there on April 17 by way of Svart Information.

Singer/Songwriter Mat McNerney suggests: “In this tune, Phaedra is my totem heroine, icon of the human spirit. We are wild animals and our place within this universe is to stay and die in accordance to nature’s policies.

“It’s no slip-up either that Phaedra is also outlined in two of the biggest transcendent musical functions of all time Lee Hazlewood’s Some Velvet Morning and Tangerine Dream’s Phaedra album.

“Phaedra is at the deep heart of Kindred, and she is both divine and human embellished with blood. The only divine legislation that is not flawed is that we all need to return to mother nature. We all have to die!”

The online video was directed by Canadian filmmaker Justin Oakey and is explained as “a darkish and chilling atmospheric motion picture in its very own appropriate.”

Last thirty day period, Hexvessel premiered the keep track of Billion Calendar year Outdated Getting solely with Prog.

Kindred will be released on CD, LP and on electronic platforms. Obtain pre-order specifics below.

