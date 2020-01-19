Hey, Bulls fans, winning basketball is played right up to I-94

Ask a Chicagoan if he or she wants to go to Milwaukee, and the answer will be: “” What in the world for? “

Here’s something for: the Bucks.

The Bucks are 38-6, by far the best record in the NBA. They have a superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is worth the trip alone.

This young man, nicknamed the “Greek Freak,” comes from Athens, where he was born to immigrants from Nigerian parents. His early years were difficult because his parents’ immigration status and his own citizenship always doubted. Indeed, until he was 18, he was stateless, with a passport from neither country.

It got better when he was selected by the Bucks 15th overall in the 2013 NBA design. Since then, the Bucks have methodically risen to the top of the Eastern Conference and are perhaps in the best position to threaten the Western Conference teams for total dominance.

They certainly looked dominant Friday when I traveled the I-94 to Fiserv Forum to see them beat the Celtics in a game that was a routine until, in the typical NBA fashion, it came to an end. That was victory no. 37. 38 hit the nets in New York on Saturday.

You would think victory no. 39 will come when the 16-28 Bulls visit this afternoon for their Martin Luther King Day competition. If the Bucks were able to extend their record to 48-6, they would be exactly where the legendary Bulls from 1995-96 were when they went a then record 72-10.

That is unlikely. This Bucks team is very good, but it still needs to prove a lot before it can be called great.

Michael Jordan had Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Ron Harper and many others who helped him. The transcendent Warriors of the past seasons had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. The Bucks have Giannis (pronounced “Yonn-is”) and, well, Khris Middleton.

Yet their functions are sufficient. And what makes these features so attractive is that Milwaukee is about as close to the United Center as much of the Chicago area on a busy Friday night full of traffic.

Does anyone remember that coach Phil Jackson and some of the Bulls living in the northern suburbs complained about how they could barely come to the United Center for warming up on nights when traffic got out of hand?

Milwaukee is right on the highway from Chicago, somewhere between 60 and 90 miles north, and you can reach it there from the northern suburbs in just over an hour. Even from the south you talk no more than 90 minutes if the coast is safe.

It’s not like I’m promoting this place, but those who are tired of the same old Bulls rebuild might like the entire Bucks / Milwaukee adventure.

Bucks President Peter Feigin certainly thinks you’ll dig it.

“Taste our city,” he says.

Although he doesn’t come out and says he would like to travel to Chicagoans to see the Bucks – there are NBA rules and high fines for marketing outside your team’s base radius – I have no problem with it say.

Milwaukee is a bit of Chicago light, with beautiful architecture, visual arts, a beautiful lake, nice restaurants and walking trails – everything as we have – only on a smaller and less expensive scale.

And kindness? Perhaps Fiserv’s employees have been brainwashed or flogged for submission, but it would be hard to find a mean, bored or rude person there. Why, the supervisor of the parking garage, who was wearing a “Fear the Deer” cap, even wanted to know if I “had a nice trip in it.”

“Bulls President Michael Reinsdorf is a good friend,” says Feigin. “” Nothing is better than a great Bulls-Bucks rivalry, something like the Cubs and Brewers. “

Difficult to disagree. But you can’t have a rivalry with a bad team.

Sorry, Bulls. Pick it up.