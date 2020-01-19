“Hey guys, it’s Nicole,” AKA Nichole337, is still making iconic videos

In today’s issue of “People Are Too Pure For This World We Must Protect At All Costs”, I greet you at the table Nichole337 (AKA “Hey guys it’s Nicole”) (AKA “I kissed a lobster and I liked it”)

I was a die-hard Nichole fan in ’09 after stumbling across her title video for Taylor Swift“Should have said no” and of course her viral remix by Katy Perry“I kissed a girl”.

Then I went on because I had the attention span of a goldfish and hadn’t yet mastered the art form of artist loyalty (I was a 13-year-old who was about to reach puberty and had other problems). Worry about Camp and’s best friends MySpace and you’re in the closet, okay? Get off my case. I’m so sorry, Nichole.).

Nichole337 would unfortunately slip through the cracks of memory … until two days ago when my buddy Tom sent me some Nichole-related content. Her reappearance in my life was overwhelming. I then opened your old laptop and found that Nichole337 had never stopped this content creator and was still posting videos with the same symbols.

Her videos are still the epitome of Nichole337 and for that we have to be a consistent queen. She is now my favorite YouTuber again, tied up with Jenna Marbles,

(Short sidebar: Your 2012 “My Heart Will Go On” video recently revived after it went viral on TikTok. Let us appreciate it again.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7enSwdzKITY (/ embed)

Nowadays, Nichole is still uploading covers and certain renditions in which her pet rats are found. These are my favorites.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVH_R0vZ_HI (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urQlqTTyI8g (/ embed)

We can also simply call this a Nichole337 recognition post. Nothing but respect for the OG queen of YouTube – and master of self-expression – who has stood the test of time. We love to see it.

#TeamNichole

Image:

YouTube / @ Nichole337; Instagram / @ Nichole337