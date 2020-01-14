Hey Neo, is the universe really a computer simulation?

The idea that all existence could be part of a simulation is gaining in importance among scientists and other leading thinkers.

As technology advances around the world, our ability to simulate life on a computer also increases. This, in turn, can take some thinkers on a more philosophical path and think about whether our own universe may be the product of a simulation that takes place in a higher reality.

It may sound like science fiction – probably because it’s a recurring element in numerous science fiction films and novels – but it’s also an idea that has many prominent supporters. For one thing, it is a term that has drawn the attention of thinkers like Elon Musk, among others.

Now the Nobel Prize winner and theoretical physicist Frank Wilczek has put forward his own opinion in an article that we all live in a simulation The Wall Street Journal, He describes the idea as “just crazy enough to be taken seriously”. He also puts them in a welcome context and notes that dreams – effectively a living simulation of reality – are already part of our existence.

Wilczek also examines the historical roots of the idea that we live in a simulation. He writes that “[i] t is a computer-time variation of the philosophical term idealism, according to which the so-called physical reality is basically mental and not material.”

It is a timely reminder of the history of this idea. Wilczek quotes the film The matrix As the best-known example of this theory – and it is probably not a coincidence that a new one is emerging at a time when speculations about the nature of our existence arise matrix Film is in the works.

Last year two books were published, which also dealt with the idea of ​​life in a simulation. One of them, Rizwan Virk The simulation hypothesisis non-fiction; the other Neal Stephenson Fallis fiction. Stephenson’s novel is about a simulated world that ultimately functions as a kind of digital hereafter. However, he also uses the plot of the novel to examine more existential questions.

In an interview conducted last year, Stephenson stated that a logical endpoint could be: “A future world where there may only be a handful of surviving people and all they do is look after themselves to take care of the robots that take care of the other robots. robots that take care of the machinery. “Or maybe that’s what currently exists in the world and does the simulation we call existence.

Virk’s book begins with an argument by the philosopher Nick Bostrom in which he explored the nature of existence and the progress of technology. And Virk said in an interview with Vox that life in a simulation could help answer some pressing scientific questions. “There are many mysteries in physics that are better explained by the simulation hypothesis than by a material hypothesis,” he said.

Later in the same interview, Virk asked an alarming existential question: “The question is whether we are all NPCs in a simulation and what the purpose of this simulation is.” Even more worrying is that this is basically the premise of the upcoming comedy Free guystarring Ryan Reynolds. Will a slapstick action comedy reveal essential truths about our own existence? If so, we could live in the strangest simulated reality of all.

