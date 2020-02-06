Hey no! Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back

Andre BraugherPhoto: John P. Fleenor (NBC)

Here’s what happens in the television world on Thursday, February 6th. All times are eastern.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. special time, one-hour premiere in season 7): Welcome to The Good Place for the first Thursday in this world. Everything is fine – but maybe it is better to say that everything is noise.

The sixth season ended with the downgrading of Captain Holt – something that obviously weighs on all the fine people of the Nine-Nine and is happy about the many D-bags that Holt has angered over a long career. It is likely that much of this one-hour premiere (two episodes that will air in a row) will address the new, troubled status quo. LaToya Ferguson has her yogurt and highlighters ready and summarizes the activities of Brooklyn’s best.

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

The sinner (USA, 9 p.m.): Season three premiere

Katy Keene (Die CW, 8 p.m., series premiere): “Katy Keene is far from dramatic (or realistic), and this type of show is unlikely to make an Emmy nomination list. But you could make it worse if you were given escapist food during the week than looking at the weekly problems of Katy and her friends. They may remind you of your own dusty dreams that you hid somewhere – even if they were fueled by Chinese takeaways, a fixed group of buddies, and a scarlet wardrobe. «Read the rest of Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review.

Briarpatch (USA, 10 p.m., series premiere): “Briarpatch feels a bit like falling back into the Blue Skies days of the United States, a series that portrays the kind of crime drama with which the cable channel has beaten its bones … It combines the simple joys of small grain town life, filled with strange supporting characters and their respective running gags, with the darker fare that the broadcaster has accepted in recent years: hard violence, issues of nihilism and moral concessions as well as efforts for artistic superiority. Read the rest of Alex McLevy’s pre-air review.

Interrogation (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): This crime drama (“based on a true story”) is characterized by a first-class cast and a strange approach that can differ depending on the mileage. On the one hand, Peter Sarsgaard plays alongside Andre Royo (The Wire), Kyle Gallner (Veronica Mars), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) and David Strathairn (so many things). On the other hand, creators John Mankiewicz and Anders Weidemann conceived the show as a story that you structure yourself – a bit like Steven Soderbergh’s mosaic, but without Steven Soderbergh. The authors encourage viewers to jump from one question to the next, but it’s hard to shake that this would have been better than a normal old television series. If you love a mystery and a good character actor or two, it’s worth a look – just be prepared for the gimmick to pick up in a hurry.

30 For 30, “Vick – Part 2“ (ESPN, 9 p.m.): “In the past two NFL seasons, the biggest show on a given Sunday was the game with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs or Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. The creativity and feel of these two quarterbacks stand out compared to the conservative tactics and brute physicality of much of the league that has recently produced games that feel choppy and delicate. In contrast, not only is it exciting to watch Mahomes and Jackson escape duels and make impossible throws, it’s moving. It is a wonderful theater.

The phenomenon of Mahomes and Jackson is pleasantly known to older fans. It is a relapse to the early 2000s and the heyday of Michael Vick. Read the rest of Noel Murray’s pre-air review.

