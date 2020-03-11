Hezbollah self-quarantine amid rumors Leader has Chinese coronavirus

A number of Arab and Israeli news organizations reported on Wednesday that the Shi’ite terrorist organization Hezbollah has isolated its senior leaders after contacting Iranian government officials who were transporting Chinese coronaviruses.

Among those being quarantined is Hassan Nasrallah, the chief of Hezbollah. Reports have fueled online rumors that the Hezbollah chief has the Wuhan virus, which has spread to thousands across Iran, Iraq and the Gulf states.

At least 23 members of the Iranian Parliament have tested positive for the Chinese virus, which first appeared in Iran in the city of Qom. Tehran has also confirmed other senior leaders, including a vice president and the man initially indicated to respond to the coronavirus response in Iran, who have tested positive for the virus. Several senior officials have also died, including the former ambassador to Syria Hossein Sheikholeslam and military officer Mohammed Haj Abolghasemi.

Israel i24 News quoted Saudi Arabia’s al-Arabiya News Agency as Wednesday as initially reporting on security measures that Hezbollah leaders applied.

“Hezbollah members were reported to be infected with highly transmissible contagion after contacting an affected Iranian military official during a meeting in Beirut last week,” i24 reported. “Hassan Nasrallah, a leader of the Lebanese terrorist organization, is also said to be isolated as a precaution, though conflicting reports suggest his status is still unclear.”

Hezbollah, which also operates as a political party in Lebanon, would have sought to track people who came in contact with Iran’s coronavirus carriers to cities like Beirut and allegedly set up “isolation camps”.

Israel’s Channel 13 similarly reported that Hezbollah had forced senior officials to quarantine due to possible exposure to meetings with Iranian officials.

On social media, Arab reports have begun to shed light on the possibility that Nasrallah was a coronavirus carrier. At 59, Nasrallah is a patient at risk of developing a severe infection if he carries the virus. Doctors have found that older adults, immunocompromised individuals and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions are much more likely to develop pneumonia as a result of coronavirus infection and death. No major news agency has confirmed the rumors, but Hezbollah has not been able to confirm or deny them.

Reports have not clarified how senior Hezbollah members would access coronavirus testing and subsequent health care given his status as international terrorist. The Hezbollah-subsidized Iranian government in February claimed that it had begun manufacturing homemade coronavirus test kits, which it can offer to Hezbollah. Neither the World Health Organization (WHO) nor other international medical organizations have confirmed the accuracy of these tests.

The coronavirus novel first appeared in Wuhan, central China, in December; China waited to announce the discovery of the new virus until January 20, allowing the public to continue to engage in ways that could help ease viral infections. Since then it has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide; Iran is one of the worst affected.

Iran has strongly incorporated its jihadist infrastructure into its response to the outbreak. The Islamic Guard Revolutionary Corps (IRGC), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, announced last week that its terrorists are working on a coronavirus vaccine, a statement Tehran did not corroborate with any explanation. from which military leaders in the group had the expertise to conduct medical research. The IRGC is also working to turn military barracks into isolation rooms for potential coronavirus patients while they wait for test results, engage in tracing, and, allegedly, assist in sanitation measures.

The Islamic regime in Iran responded to the outbreak for the first time. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei assured the nation in a speech last week that the virus was “not as great a tragedy” as had been suggested by global media, and that Iran had contained the spread of the disease in Qom. One week later, 80-year-old Khamenei announced that he would quit his annual intervention and visit the city of Mashhad, on the advice of his doctors to avoid contracting a coronavirus with anyone who attended the management.

President Hassan Rouhani contradicted Khamenei’s concerns in a statement last week on Wednesday, insisting that “the whole government is playing a part in the committee. No one is involved in our administration.

“Our effort has focused on the lives of people, which are currently difficult, easier and more tolerable,” said Rouhani, emphasizing that the outbreak was severe enough to require the attention of all government agencies. possible.

Iranian officials and political figures have publicly speculated that the Chinese coronavirus is a biological weapon that was waged in Iran and China to destroy its economies. Some have accused the unnamed “hostile forces” of their alleged biological attack; others have blamed “Zionists”, a term commonly referred to by Israeli officials. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Rouhani’s predecessor as president, issued an open letter to the WHO requiring that the United Nations organization “identify the laboratory” responsible for creating the pathogen, leaving no chance for the virus, as scientists have documented enough for the virus; naturally jumped from another animal to a human.

