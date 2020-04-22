HHS bans vaccine expert refusing COVID-19 treatment

A former director of an agency involved in the development of the vaccine for COVID-19 said he was taken away after he appealed to a veterinarian and restricted the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, drug treatments often recommended by President Trump. It was “Specifically, and contrary to false instructions, we have limited the widespread use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine promoted by the Administration as a panacea, but the scientific merit is clearly lacking,” Rick Bright said. He said in a statement released by his lawyer on Wednesday.

In a tweet and public remark, Trump referred to hydroxychloroquine as a potential “game changer” in the treatment of COVID-19. The President recommended the use of antimalarial drugs as a potential remedy for coronavirus, despite the limited evidence that antimalarial drugs are effective.

Bright served as HHS Deputy Secretary-General for the preparation and response of the Director and Government of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority [BARDA]. “I reluctantly moved to a more limited and lesser-affiliated position at the National Institutes of Health,” he said, “the government invested billions of dollars allocated to parliament and COVID-19 It doesn’t apply to drugs, vaccines, and other technologies that lack a scientific advantage because they pandemic a safe, scientifically scrutinized solution. ”

“I’m speaking up because science needs to go ahead, not politics or chronism, to fight this deadly virus,” he said in a statement. Bright is a career officer, not a political nominee. He has asked the Ministry of Health and Welfare inspectors to investigate his dismissal.

“I’m ready to consider all the options and think out of effective treatments out of the box,” Bright said, “I haven’t been proven on-demand by the U.S. public. We resisted our efforts to provide the drug. “

He noted that under the supervision of a doctor, “COVID-19 confirmed” because of the “potentially serious risks associated with them”, including the increased mortality observed in some recent studies of COVID-19 patients. Required to use the drug only for “patients who were hospitalized”. “

“Blinding blind rushes to unproven drugs can be disastrous and can lead to countless deaths. Science that helps the health and safety of the American population must always defeat politics. No, ”said Bright.

Bright’s comment was first reported by the New York Times.

