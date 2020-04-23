HHS Doctor Claims Fired for Questioning Hydroxychloroquine Will File a Complaint with the Whistleblower

Lawyers for a Department of Health official, who claimed he was ousted for questioning the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus, announced that they would file a complaint with the whistleblower with the agency’s Inspector General.

In a statement on Thursday, Debra S. Katz and Lisa J. Banks, lawyers for Rick Bright, said they would immediately file complainants’ complaints on behalf of their clients “detailing the retaliatory treatment targeted by the HHS political leadership after raising appropriate science-based concerns. about the White House’s pressure on medicine and vaccines related to the Covid-19 pandemic. “

Katz and Banks accused the Trump administration of “making a real false statement about Dr. Bright … to divert attention from his revenge as Director of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA).”

Their whistleblower submission would argue that Bright was sidelined because “he refused attempts to provide unlimited access to potentially dangerous drugs, including chloroquine, a drug promoted by the Administration as a panacea, but which has not been tested and may be deadly when used inappropriately. . “

Rick Bright claims he was expelled from his position at HHS for questioning the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine on Covid-19.

