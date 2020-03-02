“hi-bye,-mama”-+-“beautiful-love-superb-life”-each-soar-to-new-all-time-rankings-highs

Viewership rankings for tvN’s “Hi Bye, Mama” and KBS 2TV’s “Beautiful Love Superb Life” are on the rise!

On March one, both of those dramas accomplished their maximum viewership scores however. In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Beautiful Enjoy Superb Life” scored typical nationwide ratings of 27.2 p.c and 31.5 p.c for its two components, breaking the drama’s prior record of 30.six p.c.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae Hee‘s new drama “Hi Bye, Mama” scored an regular nationwide ranking of 6.five percent for its fourth episode, marking a new individual file for the collection.

Eventually, OCN’s “Tell Me What You Saw” scored an ordinary nationwide rating of three.four % and a peak of three.7 p.c for the evening.

