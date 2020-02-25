“hi-bye,-mama”-describes-why-the-job-of-kim-tae-hee’s-daughter-is-performed-by-a-boy

“Hi Bye, Mama” has been getting notice more than its casting of a boy as the daughter of Kim Tae Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung‘s characters.

The drama premiered on February 22 and it tells the story of a woman (performed by Kim Tae Hee) who died in a tragic incident but is miraculously in a position to return to her husband (Lee Kyu Hyung) and daughter for 49 days as a ghost. The part of the daughter is performed by male actor Search engine optimisation Woo Jin, and quite a few viewers have been curious about why a boy was preferred to perform the function.

A supply from the manufacturing group explained to SpoTV Information on February 25, “We cast him simply because he appears to be like similar to Kim Tae Hee and mainly because of his steady performing skills.” YTN experiences that a resource also instructed them that even some of the production team hadn’t been knowledgeable that he is a boy and had been stunned to discover out.

Kim Tae Hee (remaining) with brother Lee Wan (ideal).

See recent photos of Seo Woo Jin in and out of the purpose underneath:

Kwon Hye Joo, who writes “Hi Bye, Mama,” also penned the drama “Go Again Couple,” in which the son of Jang Nara and Son Ho Jun‘s people was performed by feminine little one actress Park Ah Rin.

Supply (one) (2)