“hi-bye,-mama”-halts-filming-thanks-to-workers-member-exhibiting-coronavirus-indications

tvN’s “Hi Bye, Mama” has stopped filming because of to a staff members member showing signs of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On March 1, the output crew shared, “A staff members member has been in self-isolation since nowadays (March 1), and today’s capturing will be canceled for basic safety motives till the final results of the examination come out tomorrow. So considerably, there are no setbacks in the production of the drama, but we will keep a shut eye on the predicament and do our most effective to make sure protection.”

If the employees member checks damaging for COVID-19, filming can resume, but if effects appear out constructive, it could be complicated for the cast and crew to resume filming for the time staying as they will all have to bear an examination for the virus.

“Hi Bye, Mama,” starring Kim Tae Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung, airs on Saturdays and Sundays at nine p.m. KST.

