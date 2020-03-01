“hi-bye,-mama”-personnel-member-exams-negative-for-coronavirus-+-drama-to-resume-filming

Current March one KST:

A source from tvN’s “Hi Bye, Mama” unveiled to Sports Donga, “The team member who confirmed signs or symptoms of COVID-19 examined adverse in the evaluation, so we will resume filming.”

Primary Posting:

tvN’s “Hi Bye, Mama” has stopped filming thanks to a personnel member showing indications of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On March 1, the output crew shared, “A staff member has been in self-isolation because currently (March 1), and today’s shooting will be canceled for security explanations until eventually the effects of the examination come out tomorrow. So far, there are no setbacks in the generation of the drama, but we will preserve a shut eye on the circumstance and do our ideal to be certain security.”

If the workers member assessments adverse for COVID-19, filming can resume, but if effects appear out beneficial, it could be hard for the cast and crew to resume filming for the time getting as they will all have to undertake an assessment for the virus.

“Hi Bye, Mama,” starring Kim Tae Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung, airs on Saturdays and Sundays at nine p.m. KST.

