[“hi-bye,-mama”-shares-4-issues-to-glimpse-ahead-to-forward-of-premiere]

The premiere of “Hi Bye, Mama” is just several hours away!

The new tvN drama is about a lady named Cha Yu Ri (played by Kim Tae Hee), who, following passing away in a tragic accident, is ready to return to her spouse Jo Kang Hwa (performed by Lee Kyu Hyung) and daughter for 49 times as a ghost.

Here are four vital details to hype up your interest for the forthcoming to start with episode:

one. The collaboration of making director (PD) Yoo Jae Received & writer Kwon Hye Joo

Yoo Jae Received was significantly beloved for his directing of dramas, these as “Oh My Ghostess” and “Tomorrow With You,” though Kwon Hye Joo gained popularity via her drama “Go Again Few.” These two will function on “Hi Bye, Mama” with excellent detail and warm emotions to deliver laughter and sympathy to the viewers.

2. The teamwork of two guide actors: Kim Tae Hee & Lee Kyu Hyung

The synergy between Kim Tae Hee, who returns to the compact display screen following five yrs, and Lee Kyu Kyung, who has exceptional character immersion, will amplify the empathy and comedy in the drama. Kim Tae Hee will make a full transformation into a ghost mother who haunts the planet with pain from in no way possessing hugged her baby right before, even though Lee Kyu Hyung will move hearts as a cardiothoriac surgeon who attempts to conquer the suffering of losing his wife and come to be pleased again.

In addition, Go Bo Gyeol will return with much more experienced and deep psychological performing as Oh Min Jung who gifts a 2nd spouse and children to Jo Kwang Hwa.

three. Humorous and compassionate reincarnation story

“Hi Bye, Mama” borrows some of the most Korean subjects, which includes ghosts and reincarnation, to produce a story of existence and persons that absolutely everyone can relate to. Viewers will be capable to experience the decline and suffering of people who have misplaced their family members customers.

The production crew stated, “The authentic 49-working day reincarnation tale of a ghost mother will heat the viewers with the everyday life of ghosts who are extra humane than humans. It will provide a small but warm consolation to anyone who has professional loss as very well as present pleasurable laughter that all people can relate to. It will be a time to search back again on a thing precious.”

4. Expert supporting actors

The enthusiastic performances of skilled actors, who will double the actuality and empathy, make the waiting for the initially episode even additional pleasing. In particular, the ghost household will be in demand of empathy and laughter, and the manufacturing crew’s believe in in the actors is also complete. Yoo Jae Gained commented, “A massive amount of skillful actors will seem. It will be exciting to see people with their very own personalities.”

All the supporting people occur from diverse backgrounds and will have their possess story. Yoon Sa Bong performs Mi Dong Daek, a mudang (shaman) who manages ghosts, Ban Hyo Jung takes the job of Grandmother Jung, who simply cannot go on thanks to issues about her family, and Bae Hae Sunshine portrays Sung Mi Ja, who continues to choose treatment of her in-laws’ household even with staying buried somewhere else. Park Eun Hye, Kim Dae Gon, and Shin Soo Yeon enjoy the ghosts of Jang Pil Seung’s household, unable to go on simply because they sense like they are leaving him by itself.

Shin Dong Mi plays the “girl crush” character Go Hyun Jung, Oh Eui Sik performs the “scene stealer” character Gye Geun Sang, a psychiatrist and Jo Kang Hwa’s ideal friend, and Lee Shi Woo performs Jang Pil Seung, a pilot who is the best person on paper.

“Hi Bye, Mama!” premieres on tvN on February 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

Are you energized for the premiere of “Hi Bye, Mama”?

