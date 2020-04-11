“Hi Bye, Mama” This Week, Kim Tae Hee And Seo Woo Jin Meet The Exorcist

“Hi Bye, Mama,” which returns a day after a hundred weeks due to a schedule change, has announced a new take on the upcoming episode.

Yoo Ri Cha (played by Kim Tae Hee), who is now in the aftermath of her last 49 days as a human being, after finding prengko her plan to destroy the ghost’s daughter Jo Seo Woo (played by Seo Woo) and then developed. She was making friends with stepmother Seo Woo, Oh Jeong (Go Bo Gyeol) and fight the enjoyment and concerned when they met with a man who is loved, because she does not know what will happen at the end of 49 days.

In the middle of this, an exorcist (Yang Kyung Won) shows up, telling her that he is there to pick up a girl, and in recent times, we see her staying with Seo Woo, who is crying in tears. Meanwhile, Kim Tae Hee, who is careful to keep the girl away from the decoration, looks a lot like her.

In addition to the decorations, the upcoming episode will bring about a change in the relationship of Cha Yoo Ri, Jo Kang Hwa (Lee Kyu Hyung), and Oh Min Jeong, as Jo Kang Hwa learns about Cha Yoo Ri’s past. did it for the past five years.

The source of the drama says, “When the crisis came upon Seo Woo, who Cha Yoo Ri put her life on the line to protect, Cha Yoo Ri’s life was greatly affected. Please keep in mind where Cha Yoo Ri’s reincarnation mission took her in the face of all these sudden changes. . “

The next episode of “Hi Bye, Mama” is due April 11.

