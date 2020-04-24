Hi Joe! Bengals winner Heisman winner Burrow 1st overall

CINCINNATI (AP) – Joe Burrow’s next challenge is baffling: returning to his home state and resurrecting the woven Bengals.

Cincinnati won the first Heisman Trophy on the NFL draft Thursday night, a performance everyone expected, including Burrow. The national title winner at LSU has been asking questions for weeks about going to a franchise synonymous with futility.

Burrow developed his quarterback skills in southeast Ohio, leading his playoff preparation team. A failed failure at Ohio State became a launching point for a national title and Heisman Trophy at LSU.

For Thursday’s writing, he was wearing a white T-shirt with the outline of Ohio and area code 740 Southeast Ohio. He also wore a cap of black flares, waiting for the selection to become official.

He moves to a team that went 2-14 last season under first-year coach Zac Taylor, losing a club record with 11 games in a row. Cincinnati has lost 21 of its last 24 games.

It’s the opposite of what Heisman won.

Of course, it’s not exclusive to Burrow. In Cincinnati it is property. The Bengals have gone through a dizzying list of coaches, coordinators and quarterbacks during one of the worst stretches in the league’s 100-year history.

They have only had seven winning seasons in the last 29 years, an extraordinarily poor result in a league built on parity. They haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the fifth futility series of the postseason.

The Bengals have had 18 different quarterbacks in this period, including Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer in 2003, who eventually demanded a trade instead of staying with the franchise.

Burrow’s career flourished in Athens, Ohio, where his father, Jim, was an assistant coach at Ohio University, leading his high school team to the playoffs. He was unable to win his initial job at Ohio State and moved to LSU, where he had one of the best seasons for a quarterback in college history. Burrow threw a record 60 touchdown passes when the Tigers pitched for the national title.