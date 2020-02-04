“Hi Mom!” Share the first glimpse of Kim Tae Hee’s ghost companions in the drama

The next tvN drama “Hi goodbye, mom!” Revealed new photos!

“Hi goodbye, mom!” About a woman named Cha Yu Ri (played by Kim Tae Hee), who after her death in a tragic accident is able to return to her husband (Jo Kang Hwa, played by Lee Kyu Hyung) and daughter for 49 days as a ghost.

In addition to the story of Cha Yu Ri and his family, viewers will see the stories of the other ghosts of Cha Yu Ri at the columbarium. The other ghosts, shown in the new stills, are a motley team including a grandmother who likes to curse, a family who doesn’t want to leave her youngest son, and more. They will be played by actors Park Eun Hye, Bae Hae Sun, Lee Jae Woo, Bae Yoon Kyung, etc.

The actor Yoon Sa Bong plays the shaman Mi Dong Daek, who supervises the ghosts and is responsible for sending them to the afterlife. She shows a particular interest in Cha Yu Ri, arousing anticipation for the reason of the particular attention.

“Hi goodbye, mom!” Will be broadcast on February 22, occupying the time slot previously occupied by “Crash Landing on You”

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?