hickman-boys-basketball-loses-last-normal-season-recreation

Hickman boys basketball fell to Ft. Zumwalt North on Friday night in the team’s ultimate typical season recreation right before the district match.

The two teams battled neck and neck during the very first quarter, with the Panthers ending the quarter with an 18-14 lead. Nonetheless, the Kewpies soon started to slide driving and entered the 50 percent down 38-23.

The 3rd quarter finished up a great deal like the 2nd, with Hickman coming into the last 8 minutes down 54-40. In a closing offensive burst, the Panthers extended their lead over the Kewpies to end the match 73-48.

Junior Seth Larson was the foremost scorer for Hickman with 20 details, followed by junior Ben Wilson with 14 factors.

The Kewpies will enter district match perform at seven: 30 p.m. Monday towards Smith-Cotton at Battle Large School.