Hiding coronavirus suffering: stigma, blame, wenge

BOGOTA, Colombia >> No one should know Bella Lamilla’s name.

But within hours of his diagnosis as the first case of the equatorial corpse, he circulated on social media along with photos showing the unconscious retired teacher and intubation in a hospital bed. Her large, close-knit family was observed in horror as a double tragedy began to develop: While Lamilla fought for her life in intensive care, strangers began to break her reputation online.

“Knowing he had it, the old woman didn’t care and went around,” one man commented on Facebook.

Pedro Valenzuela, 22, Lamilla’s great nephew, said, “It was ugly”. “It hurts a lot.”

The spread of the global pandemic has tested the competing interests of public health and privacy, with thousands of people having both physical illness and the less visible stigma that may come with it. While there are many stories of good deeds and people coming together, the coronavirus is also bringing out another, darker side of some people: fear, anger, resentment and shame.

In India, doctors have reported being evicted by landlords worried they will spread coronavirus to other tenants. In St Michel, Haiti, an orphanage is stoned after a Belgian volunteer was diagnosed. In Indonesia, a good coronavirus patient was the victim of innocuous intuition that suggested he was contracted into sex work.

Psychologists say the desire to identify and hunt down sick people for an old instinct to protect oneself and their families to catch a potentially fatal illness – and a belief, however unfounded, that those who find it carry some responsibility.

Jeff Sherman, a psychology professor at the University of California, Davis said, “Illness is one of the fundamental fears people have faced with all their evolution.” “It’s not really surprising they would be hostile towards a person they believe is responsible for bringing disease to their community.”

Located on a colored river about an hour off the Pacific coast of Ecuador, Babahoyo has a small-town feel despite its population of 95,000. The extended Lamilla family is well known and important, including doctors, engineers and school teachers.

Bella Lamilla, one of six sisters, lost her husband to leukemia and raised four children alone. Three years ago she followed a daughter from Spain to enjoy nursing and three grandchildren in a sleepy suburb of Madrid.

At least once a year, he traveled back to Ecuador, where a flock of relatives would greet him at the airport.

On February 14, he boarded a 12-hour Iberia flight to Guayaquil. He noticed people coughing on the plane and tried to protect himself a bit by covering up in a blanket. Arriving in Ecuador, Lamilla sailed through immigration without asking questions, though she began to feel uneasy.

“I thought he was just suffering and tired from the trip,” said his daughter, who asked not to be identified for fear of consequences from authorities.

The next day, Lamilla’s head was beaten. About two dozen families had feted it at a welcome-home barbecue, where it didn’t seem usual to be energetic.

He went to two different local doctors, who dismissed his illness as side effects of a urinary tract infection or a possible muscular problem. When he started having difficulty breathing a week later, the family took him to a private hospital in the nearby town of Guayaquil.

The Alcivar Hospital said it notified the Ministry of Public Health about its case, Feb. 22, two days after Lamilla arrived, but received no response. Only the National Institute for Public Health Investigations could test, the clinic said, and it wasn’t until Feb. 27 that authorities agreed to analyze a sample for coronavirus.

Finally a doctor pulled Lamilla’s children aside and released the news: He was Ecuador’s “zero patient.”

Families lift each other up on the phone. One, a doctor, told everyone not to leave – they would all potentially be exposed, and some had already started having symptoms.

The next day, the family watches over their self-imposed quarantine as then-Health Minister Catalina Andramuño announced Ecuador’s first case at a live news conference.

Almost immediately rumors and anger began to swirl on social media.

On Facebook and WhatsApp, a medical document with Lamilla’s name started circulating. Photos and videos showing women of petite and short blonde hair being transported to a hospital bed appear online. Later, a map and address of the family home in Babahoyo also began to make the rounds.

Facebook users dragging and old photos of the family to a soccer game means they would expose thousands.

“How irresponsible,” one person remarked on family photos celebrating Lamilla’s latest return, prior to her diagnosis.

“Everyone was alert,” said Pedro Orellana, the former husband of one of Lamilla’s sisters. “We didn’t know what people could do in their despair.”

A few family members advocate for Lamilla online, while others, too distressed by the vitriol, avoid social media entirely. They knew Lamilla would have been mortified to discover it would potentially spread coronavirus to relatives. At this point, he was already on a ventilator and under sedation.

“I couldn’t look at anything,” Lamilla’s daughter said. “I didn’t want to hurt my heart.”

Patients elsewhere whose identities became public have endured similar attacks.

Minutes after Indonesia announced its first two cases, Sita Tyasutami’s name and her mother leaked online with their phone numbers and home address. Hundreds of WhatsApp messages flooded in.

People shared photos of Tyasutami, a 31-year-old professional dancer, shimmying in a Brazilian Samba feather bikini, and spreading baseless speculation that he contracted the virus after being “rented” by a foreign male client.

“My face is everywhere now, I can’t hide it,” he said.

Studies show that when people connect with illness and behavior, they are more likely to blame the sick and may put them in the oyster. The researchers found people to harbor negative attitudes towards people with a wide range of diseases, with HIV / AIDS often at the top. But even those with seemingly lesser conditions may experience stigma.

A survey in Hong Kong several years after the 2003 SARS outbreak, another close to 800 deaths, found that a small portion of the population still stigmatized those who contracted the disease.

“Generally speaking, the stigma of infectious diseases can be as devastating to infected people as the diseases themselves,” the authors wrote.

“Blaming is a natural response to this,” said Patrick Corrigan, a psychology professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology. “That’s what this food is for.”

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or mild symptoms such as fever and cough. But for others, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and lead to death.

Mental health experts say that as more celebrities and politicians announce they have the virus, the rebuke many coronavirus patients felt could be easing. Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have won plaudits for publicly discussing their case, wearing a pair of well-liked figures from COVID-19.

But for less popular patients whose names were unintentionally shared, the experience was far more isolated.

On February 13, Lamilla’s heart rate began to slow. Not allowed to visit, family members wait by their cellphones for updates. Around noon the hospital director called to say Lamilla was just taking her last breath.

At that time, about a dozen families tested positive. One of the sickest was Lamilla’s younger sister, Charito Lamilla, 61. When she heard the news, she began to struggle to breathe. Families tried for two hours to get an ambulance – but did not arrive.

The provincial gov

Anxious to get her help, a family drove Charito Lamilla to the hospital, exposing herself to possible contagion. A day later, he died in Ecuador of coronary heart disease.

The country has since become an epicenter of the epidemic in Latin America. The overwhelmed hospital in Guayaquil is turning patients away, and some are dying in their homes without ever being treated or even diagnosed.

Lamilla’s family, still in their forties, are trying to recover from both the loss of Bella and Charito and the psychological torment of COVID-19 left behind.

“Oryana has not created the virus,” said Orellana. “He never knew he had it.”