High black lead content on Netflix in February 2020

It’s February, and this year we have an extra day, thanks to the leap year! I mean, black people always have the shortest month of the year dedicated to us, but let’s take advantage of this extra day with … black-bottomed Netflix content!

First, they must have us, from the darkest distribution platform, ARRAY.

The Netflix press release breaks it down:

They’t Gotta Have Us is a dynamic chronicle of art, activism and the black cinema race with in-depth interviews with some of Hollywood’s most iconic voices. Three generations of filmmakers and stars are among those who reveal their sincere and unfiltered stories guided by photographer and filmmaker Simon Frederick.

ARRAY’S THEY’VE GOTTA HAVE US Directed by Simon Frederick / ARRAY (YouTube)

The three-part docuseries feature interviews to see with Diahann Carroll (R.I.P.), John Singleton (R.I.P.), Barry Jenkins, Kasi Lemmons, John Boyega, Harry Belafonte, Robert Townsend, David Oyelowo and more.

“As a company whose mission is to amplify the voices of people of color, They Gotta Have Us speaks directly to our highest ideas of inclusion, cultural background and community. Not only do we present an exciting artist as Simon Frederick has a new audience, but his project shares the stories of the most influential filmmakers and actors of black cinema, “said ARRAY president Tilane Jones in a press release.

They Gotta Have Us is currently available on Netflix.

To add to the dark peak, Booty Call is also currently on Netflix. It’s the perfect recipe for “Netflix and Chill”, indeed.

In addition, we have a few classics to watch such as Purple Rain and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Plus, as someone who regularly praises Netflix for their list of documentaries, I’m particularly eager to see Who Killed Malcolm X? By Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, which will be released on February 7.

The day before the last day of February 2020 (the 28th), Queen Sono will be the first, which is the first original African series from Netflix.

Additionally, as a special treat for Black History Month, Netflix organized a list of favorite movies and TV shows from Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, Deon Cole, Courtney B. Vance and Prentice Penny. That means you can dig into content like Moonlight, City of God, Top Boy, When They See Us, Paid In Full, Richard Pryor: Live in Concert, The People vs. O.J. Simpson, The Original Kings of Comedy, Hip-Hop Evolution, Time: The Kalief Browder Story and more.

This is a great range! “Until next month – not as dark as February, but still as black as hell.

