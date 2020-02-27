high-college-basketball-all-place,-all-metropolis-nominations

The All-Town crew will be released this weekend, All-Place late following week. Coaches and athletic administrators, you should mail your nominations to [email protected]

Kendale Anderson, Leo, Sr.: 18.one factors, 11 rebounds, two blocks

Isaiah Barnes, Oak Park, Jr.: 18.five points, seven rebounds, 2 assists, two steals

Jack Barszcz, Vernon Hills, Sr.: 17.4 points, seven.one rebounds

Darius Burford, Bolingbrook, Sr.: 24.six points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

Jabari Chiphe, Payton, Sr.: 23 details, 9 rebounds

Max Christie, Rolling Meadows, Jr.: 26 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, four blocks

Kam Craft, Buffalo Grove, So.: 23.5 details, seven.eight rebounds, 2 steals

Daniel Florey, St. Ignatius, Sr.: 14.8 details, three.two rebounds, 4 assists

Damari Fonza, Longwood, Sr.: 16.6 details, 4.5 assists, three.1 steals

Deandre Hagan, Brother Rice, Sr.: 15.8 factors, 8.six rebounds

Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick, Jr.: 24 details, 10 rebounds, 3.5 helps, one.5 steals

Donovan Jones, Solorio, So.: 21 factors, 7.4 rebounds, six.3 assists, two steals

Bennett Kwiecinski, Loyola, Sr.: 13.one factors, five-three rebounds, two helps, 2 blocks

Matt Lesch, Taft, Sr.: 14.two points, seven.2 rebounds, five.three assists

Andrew McClain, Austin, Sr.: 19 points

Lavell McIntosh, Kankakee, Sr.: 13.1 points, seven.6 rebounds

Alec Millender, St. Rita, Sr.: 17 factors

Adam Miller, Morgan Park: 24 details, 6.3 rebounds, 5.six assists, 2.three steals

Johnathan Oden, Legal Prep, Sr.: 24 details, 11.5 rebounds, six blocks

Micah Schnyders, Yorkville Christian, Sr.: 25 points, 8 helps, four.4 rebounds

Trey Spires, Clemente, Jr.: 17.3 factors, 6 rebounds, five.8 helps, 3 steals

Donovan Taylor, Fenger, Sr.: 20 details, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Joe Tianen, Sullivan, Sr.: 25.two details, four.two helps, five.eight rebounds

Isaiah Tolbert, Brooks, Sr.: 16 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, 4 steals

Jamar Wilkins, North Lawndale, Sr.: 16.six points, 5.three assists, 3.1 steals

Marshun Williams, Lindblom, Sr.: 16.8 details, seven rebounds