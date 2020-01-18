High dose of vitamin D can slow the progression of colon cancer, says Dana-Farber doc

An advanced stage, incurable, metastatic colorectal cancer patients who receive high doses of vitamin D, along with chemotherapy, can prevent the progression of the deadly disease and improve their overall chances of survival, a Dana-Farber oncologist has discovered.

“Patients are very interested in nutrition and lifestyle and I think it is attractive for some patients that this will not cause any additional side effects, but their cancer can help,” Dr. said. Kimmie Ng, director of clinical research at Dana-Farber’s Gastrointestinal Cancer Center and corresponding author of the SUNSHINE study.

The SUNSHINE study looked at 139 patients with advanced colorectal cancer; some took pills with 4000 units of vitamin D per day along with standard chemotherapy, while another group used 400 units with chemotherapy.

The high-dose group saw a median delay of 13 months before their cancer got worse and the low-dose group saw an 11-month delay.

Patients in the high-dose group also had 36% less chance of disease progression or death during the follow-up period of just under two years.

“As our scientific knowledge on colorectal cancer improves and new treatments are studied and approved by the FDA every year, the prognosis gets better,” said Ng.

The clinical trial is now advanced to the third phase, where centers across the country will test the treatment on 400 patients.

“This will be the final test that proves whether vitamin D should be a standard addition for chemo in the future,” said Ng.

Vitamin D is relatively inexpensive and easily available and offers no additional side effects for patients who have reached a stage where options are limited.

“One of the most difficult parts of our work as oncologists is to tell patients that their cancer has already spread to other parts of the body and that standard treatments are usually unable to cure them,” Ng said.

Colorectal cancer is expected to cause approximately 53,200 deaths in the United States this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

Ng said the average survival rate for patients with the disease is around 30 months, while it was only 12 months two decades ago.

Many Americans have a vitamin D deficiency due to shorter time outdoors, high obesity and increased use of sunscreen. The vitamin has demonstrated anti-cancer properties, such as inhibiting the growth of cancer cells and reducing the potential of metastasis.

Ng said that a lot of work is being done to find out why vitamin D helps colon cancer patients, such as the effect on the immune system and the role in the body’s microbiome. There is a chance that it can also help patients with other types of cancer.