High Fidelity review: Zoe Kravitz electrically and Rob the music snob

Some of my best friends are music snobs, so I say this about them with peace and love, peace and love: *

God, they can be insufferable.

There is also something admirable and pure and honest (and sometimes almost comical) about their love for certain artists and their hatred of others. If you bring so much passion to music, you must have a heart.

Nick Hornby created the typical loving music snob in his 1995 “High Fidelity” novel, which turned Stephen Frears in 2000 into the hugely entertaining Chicago-styled film of the same name.

“High Fidelity”: 3 out of 4

In the book and the movie (and the short-term musical Broadway) our romantic hero was a man named Rob who owned a record store, had very specific rules for making mixbands and made a playlist with his Top 5 break-ups.

About 20 years after Cusack’s Rob and Jack Black’s Barry turned vinyl and sold it in a store inspired by Wicker Park’s Reckless Records, Hulu drops a new 10-part series “High Fidelity” – only this time the Rob in question is a woman, and the record store is in Brooklyn. And although the story is closely related to the 2000 film in many respects, the longer duration ensures extra subplots and a deeper look at Rob’s friendships and her romances.

Zoe Kravitz, who was just as old as her mother Lisa Bonet when Bonet played a leading role in the film Frears, is an electric and sympathetic bundle of charisma like Rob, who sometimes breaks the fourth wall and addresses us directly while she recalls old romances remembers and makes comments about current events in her life.

Rob is the first to admit that she is an emotional fender bender, but she certainly has the characteristics of a cool life, from her ownership of the hipster Championship vinyl record store in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn to her second-hand chic fashion style store away she effortlessly attracts the attention of a room, perhaps without fully realizing what effect it has on men (and some women).

Of course, Rob (short for Robin) can be almost annoyingly smug when she tears in a monologue about how ‘Rumors’ from Fleetwood Mac is especially interesting because of all the romantic intrigues in practice involving different band members, and ‘Tusk’ is better album – but she is keenly aware of her shortcomings and is the first to admit that she has not always made the best choices when it comes to relationships.

And just as Rob seems a bit too cool for school, she wins us with her childish eating habits (she always spoones “meals” from a bowl) and her openness about how stupid and stupid and irrational she has sometimes behaved in the name of love.

In the premiere episode “Top Five Heartbreaks” Rob breaks her most memorable relationships, in chronological order. About one of them, Rob notes: ‘His top five artists were Jay-Z, Eminem, Aerosmith, Linkin Park and the Dave Matthews Band. So yes, he was kind of a —— … but in retrospect we were both kind of a ——–. “

Jake Lacy (Pete from “The Office”) is fresh and sincere present as Clyde, a potential new romantic interest who has just arrived from Colorado and is a nice guy – but is willing to call Rob on her pretentious BS (in a very charming way).

David Holmes is the aforementioned Simon, who has become a close friend of Rob, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (who steals her scenes in “Dolemite Is My Name”) has essentially the Jack Black role from the 2000 film and is equally fantastic and funny.

As you would expect, every episode of “High Fidelity” is bursting with pop music and sometimes with heated exchanges ABOUT pop music – but the melodies and talks are the soundtrack for the most important of all for Rob.

Learn how to listen to her heart. It’s going to tell her what to do.

* “Peace and love, peace and love” is a reference to a viral video message from Ringo Starr, former drummer for the Beatles – the best band ever, although I am sure some music snobs are watching me because I say so.