[high-flyer-misugu-okamoto-eyes-skateboarding-gold]

Obtaining won 4 qualifying tournaments to day, like the earth championships in September, the maiden Olympic gold medal in women’s park appears to be perfectly within just the grasp of 13-yr-aged skateboarder Misugu Okamoto.

Possible to be Japan’s youngest athlete at the Tokyo Games at age 14, Okamoto is traveling high at the best of the qualification standings following topping the podium in the park party at final year’s Dew Tour and Intercontinental Skateboarding Open up.

The most latest qualifying win for youngster came at the Oi Stu Open up in Rio de Janeiro in November, when she turned the initially feminine to land an in-opposition kickflip Indy.

The trick is a variation on the Indy air, with the skateboarder flipping the board on its horizontal axis right before grabbing it with a hand and positioning it below the toes ahead of landing.

Okamoto’s uncanny means to manage speed into takeoff will allow her to get an sum of air similar to her male counterparts and in transform presents her a lot of time to comprehensive and land the hard trick.

“I want to acquire a whole lot of unique competitions and always be at the leading,” mentioned Okamoto, who decided to leave residence in December 2018, months just before her graduation from elementary faculty, to live with a loved ones of professional skaters.

Okamoto now resides with the Sasaoka brothers in the metropolis of Gifu, and that extremely brave final decision for a sixth-grader is having to pay dividends.

On a usual working day, Okamoto picks up some foodstuff delivered by the trio’s grandmother on her return from junior high university, then instantly heads to the skate park in Ama, Aichi Prefecture, about 35 km from her original dwelling in Takahama to the south.

At the park, Mentor Kento, the eldest Sasaoka brother, distributes a checklist of significant-degree methods which Okamoto, a speedy learner who scientific studies keenly what abroad skaters are laying down, methods until 9 p.m. 6 times a week. She only normally takes a split on Mondays, when the park is closed.

The youngest of the brothers, 20-calendar year-aged Kensuke, is eyeing an Olympic berth himself and also requires element in the sessions. They drive each other to achieve new heights, and to land new tips, getting both in advance in leaps and bounds.

Okamoto ventured into kickflip Indy territory final summer after some shrewd calculation from her U.S.-centered mentor, Rei Takahashi. He foresees her trademark McTwist backside 540, a rarity in the women’s discipline, being executed by most skaters in the course of the future earth championships in May perhaps in London, so they needed one thing more.

Just after consulting with Kento, the crew decided to function on adding the killer new trick. Okamoto experienced minimal problem including the seize to her regular kickflip whilst seeing Kensuke, who says it is his preferred trick, land it just about every day.

“It took about two weeks for me to do it in schooling,” reported Okamoto, who was all smiles in September when she landed the trick to large cheers in a demonstration subsequent her planet championships victory.

The teenager gets tiny respiratory area at her new home, driven tricky by Kento, who stresses that “other skaters will capture up except if you preserve adding new tricks.”

Takahashi is similarly serious, offering Okamoto a quality of just “70 out of 100” even for the operate that gained her the environment title.

With the latter trying to keep close tabs from Los Angeles on the most current and finest tricks included by the world’s ideal, and rapidly getting in contact with Kento to occur up with a strategy when he sees a person, Okamoto’s route to gold appears to be in protected palms.

The coaches have good purpose to sustain their close observe as 1 spot powering Okamoto in the planet rankings is 17-yr-old compatriot Sakura Yosozumi. A major expertise herself, Yosozumi received the countrywide and world championship titles, as well as Asian Video games gold, in 2018.

Britain’s earth No. three Sky Brown, an 11-yr-outdated feeling born to an English father and Japanese mother and lifted in Japan, has also reportedly been landing the kickflip Indy in teaching.

It will, even so, acquire a large amount to dethrone Okamoto, who has verified a willingness and capacity to press women’s skateboarding ahead since taking the activity up at age eight.

“I want to do my greatest to keep on performing on making a operate from the record of tricks my coaches supply,” Okamoto said, “and to guarantee I can lay it down error-no cost.”