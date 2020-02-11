High heel burglary: 2 women wanted for theft of men met at the LA restaurant

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A man was robbed and left unconscious after he and a friend met two women at an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles and brought them home, police said.

The two men were dining at what was only described as “an exclusive restaurant in west Los Angeles” when they met two women, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Finally, the two men and their new female acquaintances left the restaurant and ended up at the home of one of the men, in block 6500 on Lindenhurst Avenue.

At home, women prepared drinks that men drank.

At one point, one of the women went out with one of the men, while the other two stayed inside.

After a while, the woman outside returned to the house to use the toilet.

When she did not return, the man went to get her.

He found his friend lying unconscious in a room and the two women missing.

Two very expensive wristwatches also disappeared from the house.

He called paramedics, who took his friend to a local hospital, where he was described in serious but stable condition.

Police did not say whether the man was knocked out by something in the drinks or by some other cause.

The incident occurred on October 28, 2019, but police released a surveillance video of the two women on Friday and asked the public to help find them.

One woman has been described as 20 to 30 years of age with blonde hair, measuring approximately 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches and weighing 140 to 150 pounds.

The blonde was the woman who stayed inside the house, police said.

The second suspect, who was outside the home for part of the incident, was wearing a red wig. It measures approximately 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 140-150 pounds. She has tattoos of hearts and butterflies on her stomach, according to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Manny Pedroza at (213) 486-6940. Anonymous advice can be provided at Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

