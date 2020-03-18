“High level” of interest on payments for Americans

Senate Majority Mayor John Thune (R-SD) on Tuesday stated that there was a “high level of interest” among Republicans for a Donald Trump administration proposal to send payments to Americans to fight. the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think there is a high level of interest among our members in the idea and it looks like it could be an area where there is also common ground with Democrats,” Thune said after a Senate Republican luncheon on Tuesday.

The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed sending Americans with up to 1,000 review checks in April and May as direct financial support to respond to the economic slowdown that followed the coronavirus epidemic.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who proposed a similar economic relief package this week, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told senators that the Trump administration “could endure it quite quickly”. … and get some pretty significant relief there pretty quickly. “

Hawley said that compared to the Democratic House coronavirus package, Americans need a simpler solution to provide them with financial relief. He stated in a statement on Tuesday:

Fighting families need help and do not have the time to solve confusing rules and mandates on who pays for why and how. They are unsure what will happen to their mother or father’s workplace during this crisis or if their work can be afforded by everyone. Let’s not forget it. These families need relief now to pay their bills, run their groceries and prepare for possible medical bills. We get it.

Hawley’s legislation would be:

Provide families with school closures or financial hardship with a fully refundable monthly benefit. The benefit would be in line with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) monthly standard for household benefits: $ 1,446 for a family of three $ 1,786 for a family of four $ 2,206 for a family of five

Verify timely delivery of profits through your existing Treasury Department infrastructure and expedite requests using tax return data for previous files.

Target the Needs by Providing Full Benefits to All Parents Under $ 50,000 and to All Married Parents Under $ 100,000 The legislation would eliminate the monthly credit in excess of $ 100,000 salary.

Hawley wrote on Wednesday that Mnuchin’s proposal is the “right approach.”

