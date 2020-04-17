High odds on “irresponsible protesters” in Michigan spreading “COVID-19”

MSNBC Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) told Michigan protesters in the state capital of Lansing, MI on Wednesday, that they opposed the home stay order he issued in response to the pandemic. of coronavirus. are being irresponsible for probably “spreading COVID-19”.

Mr Whitmer said, “So we have taken an aggressive, permanent home-based position similar to many other states, both Republican-led and democratic-driven. It’s not a partisan issue. COVID does not respect party lines or state lines and that is why we need to be together And the curve seems to be flattening We are pushing the curve down This means we are saving lives This means we have saved our healthcare system by it has been flooded and completely flooded. That means fewer people get sick. It comes with a sacrifice. No question. All people are making a sacrifice right now. “

She continued: “But I think what worries me the most and I think my fellow rulers are also a resurgence. When you see a political rally, it is what it was yesterday, a political rally like that where people do not wear masks and they are in each other’s quarters and they touch each other, you know, that’s precisely what causes this kind of disease to drag and expose more people. “

He added: “People can converge on Lansing together, and then they return to their homes throughout the state of Michigan. You know, the odds are very high, and that’s spreading COVID-19 together. And it’s so an irresponsible action that puts us in this situation where we might have to think about extending home stay orders, which they allegedly protested. “

