Posted: Apr 21, 2020 / 05:01 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 21, 2020 / 05:01 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y. and reporters speaking outside the Legislature, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Legislators have reached an agreement with President Donald Trump on $ 500 billion in coronavirus loans (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) – $ 483 billion coronavirus relief – the fourth coronavirus response order so far – is ongoing in Congress. The bill is likely to pass through the Senate on Tuesday and has the support of House Democrats and Republicans and President Donald Trump.

These are the main points:

EGYPT AND PREGNANCY RUNNING

The deal includes $ 383 billion for small businesses. The largest fund, $ 251 billion, will be added to the Paycheck Protection Program to provide loans of up to $ 10 million each for companies with 500 or fewer employees who experience coronavirus-related deaths; most loans can be forgiven if employers retain employees. Managing another $ 60 billion will also be split between smaller banks and community development agencies to help developing communities grow. An additional $ 60 billion will be allocated through a lending program for small business administration, as well as $ 10 billion of outstanding investments.

___

HEALTH CARE

The law includes $ 75 billion in grants to hospitals and other health care providers to cover the cost associated with coronavirus or the potential cost of the disease.

___

INWETA CORONAVIRUS

The treaty includes $ 25 billion for the coronavirus test as a step toward preventing the presence of homeopathy which is a key step in developing a safe, segregated federal and state system. $ 11 billion will be available to states that “develop, purchase, control, process, and evaluate COVID-19 tests.” State funds can also be used to “research, identify contacts and other related services” and virus testing. In federal funds, the funds will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and other agencies to enable rapid testing and develop serological tests for prevention. The law has a federal plan to implement the testing process.