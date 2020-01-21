High School Basketball in Chicago: Michael O’Brien’s Notebook

A friend of mine told me earlier this season that he read somewhere that Kankakee was called the worst city in Illinois or the country or something. I told him it wasn’t even close by and I was pretty sure it was true.

That conversation got me thinking when I was driving around this season and I chose the worst city in the Chicago area. That is not something I will reveal in the notebook, but it is not a Kankakee. My journeys to and from the city tonight have just confirmed my earlier opinion. Kankakee had beautiful lights on a main street in the city center and some new bike paths. I even drove past two new looking places that looked like great places to grab a beer.

You could do a lot worse than Kankakee.

The Kays drew a nice crowd tonight for the confrontation with Thornton, but it didn’t go their way.

The best games of Tuesday

Zion-Benton 90, no. 2 Evanston 71: The great result of the night. This one was in Evanston. The Wildkits lose their first game of the season. They have a huge weekend ahead with matches against New Trier and Bloom. It will be interesting to see how they respond. Unfortunately, the Zee-Bee’s were not on the list of No Shot Clock with the best teams that nobody is talking about. That was clearly a mistake.

No. 24 Simeon 63, Brooks 36: The Wolverines recover quickly from the heavy loss for Fenwick. Ahamad Bynum led the way with 22 points and first-year student Davius ​​Loury, whom I think I didn’t see playing this season, had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Battle of Vincennes is on Thursday for Simeon in Morgan Park

Nr. 1 Curie 61, Corliss 53: Solid victory for the Condors. Ramean Hinton and Armond Williams each scored 13. The Trojans played well this season against most of the big boys in the Red South / Central.

Brother Rice 55, Marist 47: This is one of my favorite games every season, I was sorry I had to miss it. The Crusaders win The Battle of Pulaski behind 22 points from Rico Powell. Deandre Hagan added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Knight led the RedHawks with 18.

Longwood 65, South Shore 58 OT: The Panthers win the Wit-Zuid. I would add the leading scorers, but there were no first names in the tweet.

Carmel 65, North Chicago 38: Five consecutive victories for the Corsairs, which are now 11-9. Kimahri Wilson almost had a triple double with 15 points, 13 steals and eight rebounds.

Fenwick 60, Marmion 49: The brothers are in a good role. Bryce Hopkins had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Trey Pettigrew added 19 points.

Ignatius 58, Sandburg 40: I like this game. Something different on a Tuesday with a team from the Catholic League against a fixed suburban program in the south. Sophomore Kolby Giles led the Wolfpack with 12 points and Daniel Florey added 11.

Jones 54, Stagg 50: Rron Thaci, a 6-6 senior, scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. He exceeded the 1,000 points for his career.

York 55, Proviso West 49: Interestingly close but the dukes take the win. I assume they have played a lot of games in recent days. Nate Shockey exceeded 1,000 points for his career.

Ag. Science 67, Julian 40: Shawn Frison scored 16 and Corey Jones added 14.. This is the second consecutive season that Ag. Science finished 8-1 in the Wit-Zuid and finished second.

Dyett 69, Chicago Military 45: The Eagles win the Blue-South and are promoted to the White. Senior Jarret Rhone scored 29 and junior Ja’Bar Wheatley added 16 points and eight rebounds.