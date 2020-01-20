High School Basketball in Chicago: Michael O’Brien’s Notebook

Glenbard West’s Braden Huff was delivered on Saturday. The sophomore student recently stepped into the spotlight and Joe Henricksen called him the best unknown prospect in the area.

Huff led the Hilltoppers to a 57-43 win against Yorkville Christian with coaches from Stanford and Drake watching. He finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Glenbard West has several talented young players, including second-year student Caden Pierce (Justin’s younger brother) and second-year student Paxton Warden.

“We definitely learn, but we continue to make progress,” says Jason Opoka, Glenbard West. “This is the routine of the season. Teams know us, they explore us. There is another learning curve. Especially the physicality. We are so young. But the children work hard and they love the game. “

Christian from Yorkville was ice cold in three-point range. Sophomore Jaden Schutt, who set the triple state record in a game earlier this season, finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, but only hit 2-for-9 out of the three-point range.

The Mustangs will be an important factor in the Class 1A play-offs in March. Depth is now a problem.

The best games of Monday

Fenwick 89, no. 24 Simeon 70: The brothers dominate at home. It seems that the young Wolverines have not yet turned the corner. Junior Bryce Hopkins scored 41 and sophomore Trey Pettigrew added 26 for Fenwick. Sophomore Avyion Morris led Simoen with 20 points. Cary Grove on Glenbrook South 66-65. Dominic Martinelli 21. Stevon Boyd 12. Cooper Noard 22. Beau Frericks 24. Frank Jakubicek 18. Ryan Weaver 13.

Phillips 72, Hyde Park 68 OT: Huge statement victory for a White Division team on their way against a good team from the Red-South / Central. Freshman Jaheim Savage had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Keyon Joiner added 14 points and 10 boards.

Nr. 3 Notre Dame 66, No. 11 Morgan Park 59: Three different people told me today that they thought I was crazy to rank Notre Dame higher than Morgan Park for today’s game. Anthony Sayles led the Dons with 23 and if you don’t know how good their resume is, don’t pay attention.

Oak Park 73, Lincoln-Way East 69: Isaiah Barnes has harassed all talent evaluators (and now a Chicago police officer who worked at the Hyde Park event). The junior scored a career high of 13 points. Josh Smith added 24 for the Huskies. I must admit, however, that the Griffins are much better than what I gave them the credit for. They played very well.

Crane 51, Plainfield Central 37: The Cougars made their first 10 three-pointers. It was wild and they led 34-7. Plainfield Central called back to make it a late game. Robert Hobbs led Crane with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Tavari Johnson scored 15 for the Wildcats.

Lyons 42, DeKalb 37: The 15-game winning streak of the Barbs comes to an end because of the rising Lions, who declined Waubonsie Valley a few days ago.

Timothy Christian 54, Northridge Prep 51 2 OT: The Trojan horses win in double extensions. Josh Harris scored 26 and AJ Voss added 17 points and eight rebounds.

York 40, Benet 38: The dukes win the Wheaton-Warrenville South tournament. Tim Glavan picked it up with a reset at the buzzer. Nate Shockey led the way with 15 points.

Hinsdale South 69, Sterling 45: James Ruzicka scored 20 to lead the Hornets to the title match in Sterling.

Neuqua Valley 74, Rockford Boylan 56: John Poulakidas has cracked the point of 1,000 points.

Libertyville 64, no. 22 St. Charles North 53: The Wildcats have been playing well for a while based on their scores. Nice upset victory.

Nr. 23 Cary-Grove 66, Nr. 15 Glenbrook South 65: Great victory for the Fox Valley and the Trojan horses. Beau Frericks scored 24 and Frank Jakubicek added 18.