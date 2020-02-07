High School Basketball Notepad: Indian Creek remains undefeated, Neuqua Valley beats Waubonsie Valley

The Little Ten Tournament has been around for 101 years. I finally played a game tonight.

Indian Creek and Newark met for the fifth consecutive year in the title competition. The Norsemen won all four previous games and had won the last five conference tournaments.

But all Timberwolves were tonight. Indian Creek placed a 33-0 point in this. Newark didn’t score for 13 minutes. I’ve never seen such a run.

Indian Creek wins 62-31 and is one of the two undefeated teams that are still in the state. The Timberwolves are 24-0.

I have more online about Indian Creek tomorrow and in Sunday’s newspaper. It is almost 11 p.m. while I pack the notebook and I have a long drive ahead of me.

Mike Clark was at the great Notre Dame St. Patrick showdown.

The Curie community held a press conference tonight at 5 p.m. in support of Mike Oliver. Nader Issa was there for the Sun Times.

The best games of Friday

Hinsdale South 54, Downers Grove South 40: Make it 24-0 and undefeated in conference for the rising Hornets. Billy Durkin scored 22. Bobby Durkin and Daeshawn Amy each had 10 points.

Sandburg 63, Lincoln-Way East 47: Very nice victory for always capable, sandy Sandburg. Atharva Atreya led the way with 21 problems.

Ignatius 74, De La Salle 58: The Wolfpack has played well lately. Daniel Florey scored 19 and Luke Collins added 15.

Bloom 65, Kankakee 54: This could have been a pit for the Blazing Trojans, but instead it became Martice Mitchell’s best game of the season. The Minnesota recruit ended with 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. If he plays like that, it’s hard to see who can handle Bloom. Justin Moore added 15 points and four assists.

Northridge 63, U-High 50: The knights win on the road to improve to 20-6. Temi Creppy led the way with 27 points and Andrew Brockmeier added 14.

Fenwick 76, Brother Rice 67: Bryce Hopkins again reaches the 30-point mark. And he had 11 rebounds to come with. If the seniors don’t pick up the pace, the star-juniors will get serious attention from the Player of the Year. Trey Pettigrew has added 21 for the brothers.

Riverside-Brookfield 63, IC Prep 31: The Bulldogs are hot and win eight of their last nine. Paul Zilinskas scored 19 and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Jones 69, Von Steuben 49: Playoff victory Big White Division. Rron Thaci cracked the notebook a few times this season. Another huge game for him with 30 points and 18 rebounds. He is now officially on my list. I have to see Jones.

Rolling Meadows 93, Buffalo Grove 83 OT: Possibly the characteristic performance of Max Christie’s high school career so far. The junior scored 42 to lead the Mustangs. But second-year Kam Craft had a game-high 46 points. Mark every Christie Craft showdown as you should see from now on.

Marian Catholic 54, Benet 46: A solid home victory for the Spartans. Not much has been said about this since Pontiac, but it is a team in which I rank high. We will hear from the Redwings again this season. Joe Green scored 17 and Ahron Ulis had 12 for MArina Catholic. Colin Crothers led Benet with 16.

Neuqua Valley 53, Waubonsie Valley 52: I would have been here if I wasn’t in the Little Ten Tournament final. These are two teams that I have yet to see this season. Huge win for Neuqua. Connor Davis made the game-winning three-pointer with 1.8 seconds. Quarterback Mark Gronowski made the pass. View it below …

Evanston 64, Maine South 42: The Wildkits beat a young team from Maine South. Elijah Bull scored 20 and Jaylin Gibson added 10 points and five assists.

DePaul Prep 85, St. Joseph 26: Domination. Tyler Johnson led the way with 34 points, seven assists and thre steals and Lance Mosley added 13 points.

Oak Park 74, Lyon 67: Isaiah Barnes is one of those truly alluring prospects. There are stretching exercises if he dominates the game. The junior had 30 points and seven rebounds in this big win against the Lions.