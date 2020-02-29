High school basketball scores: Hillcrest at Oak Forest, Benet vs. St. Charles North, Class 1A, 2A playoffs

By
Nellie McDonald
-
high-school-basketball-scores:-hillcrest-at-oak-forest,-benet-vs-st.-charles-north,-class-1a,-2a-playoffs

Friday, February 28, 2020

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Huntley, 7: 00

Dundee-Crown at Hampshire, 7: 30

Jacobs at Crystal Lake South, 7: 00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Kaneland, 7: 00

Ottawa at Sandwich, 6: 45

Rochelle at LaSalle-Peru, 7: 00

Sycamore at Plano, 7: 00

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

Hillcrest at Oak Forest, 6: 30

Tinley Park at Lemont, 7: 00

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Richards at Shepard, 7: 00

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Rich South, 7: 00

Kankakee at Rich Central, 6: 00

Thornton at Thornwood, 6: 30

NON CONFERENCE

Benet at St. Charles North, 7: 00

Elmwood Park at IMSA, 7: 00

Lincoln-Way West at Joliet West, 6: 30

Manual at DePaul, 6: 30

Prospect at Lyons, 7: 30

Proviso East at Champaign Central, 7: 30

Class 1A state tournament

HARVEST CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL

Aurora Christian

Aurora Christian vs. Mooseheart, 7: 00

Westminster Christian

Uplift vs. North Shore, 7: 00

RIVER RIDGE SCETIONAL

Polo

Dakota vs. Pecatonica, 7: 00

Christian Life

Indian Creek vs. Christian Life, 7: 00

SCHLARMAN SECTIONAL

Lexington

Roanoke-Benson vs. LeRoy, 7: 00

Iroquois West

Ridgeview vs. Cissna Park, 7: 00

OTTAWA MARQUETTE SECTIONAL

Putnam County

Yorkville Christian vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 7:0

Harper

Fenger vs. Richards (Chgo), 7: 00

St. Francis de Sales

Leo vs. Grant Park, 7: 00

Somonauk

Somonauk vs. Newark, 7: 00

Class 2A state tournament

CARVER SECTIONAL

King

Phillips vs. King, 7: 00

Corliss

Corliss vs. Longwood, 7: 00

Julian

Chicago Christian vs. Bowen, 7: 00

Dyett

Dyett vs. South Shore, 7: 00

MARSHALL SECTIONAL

Dunbar

Dunbar vs. Wells, 7: 00

Christ the King

Clark vs. Crane, 7: 00

Orr

Orr vs. Raby, 7: 00

Francis Parker

Perspectives-MSA vs. Latin, 7: 00

GENOA-KINGSTON SECTIONAL

St. Joseph

Timothy Christian vs. St. Joseph, 7: 00

Aurora Central

Marengo vs. Wheaton Academy, 7: 00

Rockford Lutheran

Rockford Lutheran vs Genoa-Kingston, 7: 00

Northridge

Northridge vs. IC Catholic, 7: 00

PRINCETON SECTIONAL

Rock Falls

Newman vs. Rock Falls, 7: 00

Winnebago

Winnebago vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7: 00

PONTIAC SECTIONAL

Coal City

Coal City vs. Pontiac, 7: 00

Manteno

Joliet Catholic vs. Manteno, 7: 00

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Tuscola, 7: 00