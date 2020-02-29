High school basketball scores: Hillcrest at Oak Forest, Benet vs. St. Charles North, Class 1A, 2A playoffs

Friday, February 28, 2020
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Huntley, 7: 00
Dundee-Crown at Hampshire, 7: 30
Jacobs at Crystal Lake South, 7: 00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Kaneland, 7: 00
Ottawa at Sandwich, 6: 45
Rochelle at LaSalle-Peru, 7: 00
Sycamore at Plano, 7: 00
SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE
Hillcrest at Oak Forest, 6: 30
Tinley Park at Lemont, 7: 00
SOUTH SUBURBAN RED
Richards at Shepard, 7: 00
SOUTHLAND
Bloom at Rich South, 7: 00
Kankakee at Rich Central, 6: 00
Thornton at Thornwood, 6: 30
NON CONFERENCE
Benet at St. Charles North, 7: 00
Elmwood Park at IMSA, 7: 00
Lincoln-Way West at Joliet West, 6: 30
Manual at DePaul, 6: 30
Prospect at Lyons, 7: 30
Proviso East at Champaign Central, 7: 30
Class 1A state tournament
HARVEST CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL
Aurora Christian
Aurora Christian vs. Mooseheart, 7: 00
Westminster Christian
Uplift vs. North Shore, 7: 00
RIVER RIDGE SCETIONAL
Polo
Dakota vs. Pecatonica, 7: 00
Christian Life
Indian Creek vs. Christian Life, 7: 00
SCHLARMAN SECTIONAL
Lexington
Roanoke-Benson vs. LeRoy, 7: 00
Iroquois West
Ridgeview vs. Cissna Park, 7: 00
OTTAWA MARQUETTE SECTIONAL
Putnam County
Yorkville Christian vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 7:0
Harper
Fenger vs. Richards (Chgo), 7: 00
St. Francis de Sales
Leo vs. Grant Park, 7: 00
Somonauk
Somonauk vs. Newark, 7: 00
Class 2A state tournament
CARVER SECTIONAL
King
Phillips vs. King, 7: 00
Corliss
Corliss vs. Longwood, 7: 00
Julian
Chicago Christian vs. Bowen, 7: 00
Dyett
Dyett vs. South Shore, 7: 00
MARSHALL SECTIONAL
Dunbar
Dunbar vs. Wells, 7: 00
Christ the King
Clark vs. Crane, 7: 00
Orr
Orr vs. Raby, 7: 00
Francis Parker
Perspectives-MSA vs. Latin, 7: 00
GENOA-KINGSTON SECTIONAL
St. Joseph
Timothy Christian vs. St. Joseph, 7: 00
Aurora Central
Marengo vs. Wheaton Academy, 7: 00
Rockford Lutheran
Rockford Lutheran vs Genoa-Kingston, 7: 00
Northridge
Northridge vs. IC Catholic, 7: 00
PRINCETON SECTIONAL
Rock Falls
Newman vs. Rock Falls, 7: 00
Winnebago
Winnebago vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7: 00
PONTIAC SECTIONAL
Coal City
Coal City vs. Pontiac, 7: 00
Manteno
Joliet Catholic vs. Manteno, 7: 00
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Tuscola, 7: 00