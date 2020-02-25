high-school-basketball-scores:-homewood-flossmoor-vs.-bolingbrook,-class-1a-and-2a-regionals

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Nazareth at St. Viator, 7: 00
FOX VALLEY
Crystal Lake South at Crystal Lake Central, 7: 00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grayslake Central at Grant, 7: 00
Lakes at Grayslake North, 7: 00
Round Lake at North Chicago, 7: 00
Wauconda at Antioch, 7: 00
SOUTHLAND
Rich South at Crete-Monee, 4: 30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST
Plainfield East at Joliet Central, 6: 30
Plainfield South at Romeoville, 6: 30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE WEST
Oswego at Minooka, 6: 30
Plainfield North at Yorkville, 6: 30
West Aurora at Oswego East, 6: 30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN BLUE
Homewood-Flossmoor at Bolingbrook, 6: 30
Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, 6: 30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West, 6: 30
Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg, 6: 30
NON CONFERENCE
Andrew at Oak Forest, 6: 30
Bowen at Brother Rice, 5: 30
Dixon at Sandwich, 6: 45
Fenwick at Taft, 6: 00
Goode at Amundsen, 5: 00
Hampshire at Elgin, 7: 00
HmS Resource Center at Portage Christian (IN), 6:3
IMSA at Kaneland, 7: 00
Marian Catholic at Richards, 7: 00
St. Ignatius at Jones, 5: 00
St. Patrick at Northside, 6: 30
Steinmetz at Lane, 5: 00
Streator at Morris, 7: 00
Sycamore at Harvard, 7: 00
Thornton at St. Laurence, 7: 00
Thornton Fr. South at Calumet Tech (IN), 7: 00
UIC at Kennedy, 6: 30
Woodstock North at McHenry, 7: 00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN CROSSOVERS
Glenbrook North at Highland Park, 7: 00
Evanston at Maine East, 7: 30
Maine South at Maine West, 7: 00
New Trier at Vernon Hills, 7: 00
Niles West at Deerfield, 7: 30
MID SUBURBAN CROSSOVERS
Hersey at Palatine, 7: 30
Elk Grove at Conant, 7: 30
Prospect at Fremd, 7: 30
Rolling Meadows at Barrington, 7: 30
Wheeling at Hoffman Estates, 7: 30
WEST SUBURBAN CROSSOVERS
Oak Park-River Forest at Morton, 6: 30
Hinsdale Central at Proviso East, 6: 00
Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South, 6:
Lyons at Willowbrook, 6: 00
Glenbard West at Leyden, 6: 30
Proviso West at Addison Trail, 7: 00
Class 1A state tournament
HARVEST CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL
Christian Liberty
Ida Crown vs. Acero-Cruz, 6: 00
Beacon vs. Waldorf, 7: 30
Walther Christian
Austin vs. Providence-St. Mel, 6: 00
Walther Christian vs. CICS-Quest, 7: 30
Aurora Christian
Mooseheart vs. Islamic Foundation, 6: 00
Collins vs. Air Force, 7: 30
Westminster Christian
Harvest Christian vs. Lycee Francais, 6: 00
North Shore vs. Westminster Christian, 7: 30
RIVER RIDGE SECTIONAL
Polo
Pecatonica vs. Amboy, 6: 00
LaMoille-Ohio vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7: 30
Christian Life
Christian Life vs. Alden-Hebron, 6: 00
Earlville vs. Hiawatha, 7: 30
SCHLARMAN SECTIONAL
Lexington
St. Anne vs. Calvary Christian, 6: 00
LeRoy vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7: 30
Iroquois West
Cissna Park vs. Donovan, 6: 00
Milford vs. Fisher, 7: 30
OTTAWA MARQUETTE SECTIONAL
Putnam County
Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. DePue, 6: 00
St. Bede vs. Midland, 7: 30
Harper
Richards (Chgo) vs. Excel-South Shore, 6: 00
Excel-Englewood vs. Little Black Pearl, 7: 30
St. Francis de Sales
Grant Park vs. Chicago Collegiate, 6: 00
St. Francis de Sales vs. Foundations Prep, 7: 30
Somonauk
Dwight vs. Woodland, 6: 00
Newark vs. Parkview Christian, 7: 30
Class 2A state tournament
CARVER SECTIONAL
King
King vs. DuSable, 6: 00
University High vs. Acero-Soto, 7: 30
Corliss
Longwood vs. Baker, 6: 00
Harlan vs. EPIC, 7: 30
Julian
Chicago Christian vs. Julian, 7: 00
Dyett
Dyett vs. ACE Amandla, 7: 00
MARSHALL SECTIONAL
Dunbar
Dunbar vs. Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 7: 00
Christ the King
Clark vs. Phoenix, 7: 00
Orr
Orr vs. Rowe-Clark, 7: 00
Francis Parker
Francis Parker d. Golder, FFT
Latin vs. Noble Street, 7: 30
GENOA-KINGSTON SECTIONAL
St. Joseph
Timorthy Christian vs. Montini, 7: 00
Aurora Central
Marengo vs. Aurora Central, 7: 00
Rockford Lutheran
Rockford Lutheran vs. Marian Central, 7: 00
PRINCETON SECTIONAL
Winnebago
El Paso-Gridley vs. Mendota, 6: 00
Hall vs. Byron, 7: 30
PONTIAC SECTIONAL
Coal City
Coal City vs. Wilmington, 7: 00
Manteno
Manteno vs. Peotone, 6: 00
Herscher vs. Momence, 7: 30
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Paxton-Buckley Loda vs. Watseka, 7: 00