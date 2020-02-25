High school basketball scores: Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Bolingbrook, Class 1A and 2A regionals

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Nazareth at St. Viator, 7: 00

FOX VALLEY

Crystal Lake South at Crystal Lake Central, 7: 00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake Central at Grant, 7: 00

Lakes at Grayslake North, 7: 00

Round Lake at North Chicago, 7: 00

Wauconda at Antioch, 7: 00

SOUTHLAND

Rich South at Crete-Monee, 4: 30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST

Plainfield East at Joliet Central, 6: 30

Plainfield South at Romeoville, 6: 30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE WEST

Oswego at Minooka, 6: 30

Plainfield North at Yorkville, 6: 30

West Aurora at Oswego East, 6: 30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN BLUE

Homewood-Flossmoor at Bolingbrook, 6: 30

Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, 6: 30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West, 6: 30

Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg, 6: 30

NON CONFERENCE

Andrew at Oak Forest, 6: 30

Bowen at Brother Rice, 5: 30

Dixon at Sandwich, 6: 45

Fenwick at Taft, 6: 00

Goode at Amundsen, 5: 00

Hampshire at Elgin, 7: 00

HmS Resource Center at Portage Christian (IN), 6:3

IMSA at Kaneland, 7: 00

Marian Catholic at Richards, 7: 00

St. Ignatius at Jones, 5: 00

St. Patrick at Northside, 6: 30

Steinmetz at Lane, 5: 00

Streator at Morris, 7: 00

Sycamore at Harvard, 7: 00

Thornton at St. Laurence, 7: 00

Thornton Fr. South at Calumet Tech (IN), 7: 00

UIC at Kennedy, 6: 30

Woodstock North at McHenry, 7: 00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN CROSSOVERS

Glenbrook North at Highland Park, 7: 00

Evanston at Maine East, 7: 30

Maine South at Maine West, 7: 00

New Trier at Vernon Hills, 7: 00

Niles West at Deerfield, 7: 30

MID SUBURBAN CROSSOVERS

Hersey at Palatine, 7: 30

Elk Grove at Conant, 7: 30

Prospect at Fremd, 7: 30

Rolling Meadows at Barrington, 7: 30

Wheeling at Hoffman Estates, 7: 30

WEST SUBURBAN CROSSOVERS

Oak Park-River Forest at Morton, 6: 30

Hinsdale Central at Proviso East, 6: 00

Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South, 6:

Lyons at Willowbrook, 6: 00

Glenbard West at Leyden, 6: 30

Proviso West at Addison Trail, 7: 00

Class 1A state tournament

HARVEST CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL

Christian Liberty

Ida Crown vs. Acero-Cruz, 6: 00

Beacon vs. Waldorf, 7: 30

Walther Christian

Austin vs. Providence-St. Mel, 6: 00

Walther Christian vs. CICS-Quest, 7: 30

Aurora Christian

Mooseheart vs. Islamic Foundation, 6: 00

Collins vs. Air Force, 7: 30

Westminster Christian

Harvest Christian vs. Lycee Francais, 6: 00

North Shore vs. Westminster Christian, 7: 30

RIVER RIDGE SECTIONAL

Polo

Pecatonica vs. Amboy, 6: 00

LaMoille-Ohio vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7: 30

Christian Life

Christian Life vs. Alden-Hebron, 6: 00

Earlville vs. Hiawatha, 7: 30

SCHLARMAN SECTIONAL

Lexington

St. Anne vs. Calvary Christian, 6: 00

LeRoy vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7: 30

Iroquois West

Cissna Park vs. Donovan, 6: 00

Milford vs. Fisher, 7: 30

OTTAWA MARQUETTE SECTIONAL

Putnam County

Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. DePue, 6: 00

St. Bede vs. Midland, 7: 30

Harper

Richards (Chgo) vs. Excel-South Shore, 6: 00

Excel-Englewood vs. Little Black Pearl, 7: 30

St. Francis de Sales

Grant Park vs. Chicago Collegiate, 6: 00

St. Francis de Sales vs. Foundations Prep, 7: 30

Somonauk

Dwight vs. Woodland, 6: 00

Newark vs. Parkview Christian, 7: 30

Class 2A state tournament

CARVER SECTIONAL

King

King vs. DuSable, 6: 00

University High vs. Acero-Soto, 7: 30

Corliss

Longwood vs. Baker, 6: 00

Harlan vs. EPIC, 7: 30

Julian

Chicago Christian vs. Julian, 7: 00

Dyett

Dyett vs. ACE Amandla, 7: 00

MARSHALL SECTIONAL

Dunbar

Dunbar vs. Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 7: 00

Christ the King

Clark vs. Phoenix, 7: 00

Orr

Orr vs. Rowe-Clark, 7: 00

Francis Parker

Francis Parker d. Golder, FFT

Latin vs. Noble Street, 7: 30

GENOA-KINGSTON SECTIONAL

St. Joseph

Timorthy Christian vs. Montini, 7: 00

Aurora Central

Marengo vs. Aurora Central, 7: 00

Rockford Lutheran

Rockford Lutheran vs. Marian Central, 7: 00

PRINCETON SECTIONAL

Winnebago

El Paso-Gridley vs. Mendota, 6: 00

Hall vs. Byron, 7: 30

PONTIAC SECTIONAL

Coal City

Coal City vs. Wilmington, 7: 00

Manteno

Manteno vs. Peotone, 6: 00

Herscher vs. Momence, 7: 30

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Paxton-Buckley Loda vs. Watseka, 7: 00